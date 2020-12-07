Lauren Bushnell and Chris Lane Were Ready to Start Their Family a While Ago

Although Lauren and Ben’s relationship ended not too long after their time on The Bachelor came to an end, there don't seem to be any hard feelings between them. They have both clearly moved on and, Ben said on his Almost Famous podcast in September 2020, his memoir Alone in Plain Sight: Searching for Connection When You’re Seen and Not Known includes a passage about Lauren.

"Lauren and I were able to talk about that, and I got her approval on that," Ben said on the podcast. "Because, you know, she’s been a huge part of my life and a great part in many ways."

With a baby on the way, Lauren is clearly happily looking toward the future now, with The Bachelor franchise firmly in her past.