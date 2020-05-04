Chris Lane and Lauren Bushnell Got Married Four Months After He Proposed

Chris Lane and Lauren Bushnell had something of a whirlwind romance, at least publicly. The two announced that they were together in 2018, began living together in March of 2019, got engaged in June of that year, and were married just four months after that. Because all of this happened so fast, there are still many fans of Chris or Lauren that don’t know a lot about the other.

Lauren and Ben ended their relationship in May of 2017. Although she’s no longer married to Ben, she invited several of her fellow Bachelor stars to her wedding to Chris in 2019. Now, it seems that she’s looking for a second chance at her happily ever after in her new relationship.

Prior to marrying Chris, Lauren had another public romance when she got engaged to Ben Higgins at the end of the 20th season of The Bachelor . Following their engagement, the couple settled in Denver, and they even starred in a spinoff series called Ben and Lauren: Happily Ever After? Given the fact that she’s now married to someone else, it’s safe to safe that Ben and Lauren weren’t exactly living in a fairytale.

Lauren was apparently feeling very much the same way. “I feel like the luckiest girl,” Lauren said. “We both recognize what we have is special, and we feel very lucky.”

Although there may have been a few bumps on their way toward each other, Chris and Lauren were reportedly thrilled when they finally got to marry one another. “I’ve just looked forward to the day for quite some time and I’m glad that it’s finally here,” Chris said at the time. “I feel like I’m the luckiest guy in the world to be marrying her.”

Chris didn’t always know if he wanted to be married.

Although the two are happily married now, Lauren said there was a time when her current husband didn’t know if he ever wanted to get married. The two first met in Austin, Tex. in 2015, but they didn’t link up romantically until Chris invited Lauren on a tropical trip to the Bahamas in August of 2018. It was on that trip that they began to connect romantically, but Chris started putting up roadblocks almost immediately.

“He talked about how he wanted to be single forever, how he didn’t know if he wanted kids,” Bushnell remembered. “Chris decided to use our entire trip to completely scare me away.” Lauren also admitted that she may have been guarded as well. “I think we probably both were just fighting ourselves over the whole thing,” Chris said. After he returned to Nashville, though, he found he couldn’t get Lauren out of his head.