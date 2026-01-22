Lauren Daigle Says a Life-Altering Illness Helped Her Discover Her Love for Music The "You Say" singer used her music to channel her pain. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Jan. 22 2026, 5:29 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Contemporary Christian singer Lauren Daigle uplifts others through her music. The Lake Charles, La. native released her debut album, How Can It Be, in 2015, and quickly climbed the Billboard Top Christian Albums chart with not one but three singles from the project. Additionally, Lauren’s 2018 hit, “You Say,” put her on the radar of celebs like Selena Gomez and helped her crossover into pop music.

Lauren has used her ministry to continue creating songs that resonate with her fanbase. Her audience also knows the artist behind the inspirational sounds through her transparency. Over the years, Lauren has been transparent about her health. Here’s what she’s said.



Lauen Daigle was diagnosed with an immune deficiency virus at 15.

In 2019, Lauren shared how an unexpected health battle changed her life forever. According to her interview with Z100 New York to promote her album, Look Up Child, she shared how she was diagnosed with cytomegalovirus at 15 years old. Lauren said the immune deficiency herpes virus caused her to be homebound for two years, causing her to be isolated from normal teenage events such as dances or pep rallies.

While many kids her age would struggle to find the silver lining in being forced to stay home for years, Lauren credits the virus for helping her discover her love for music and to develop her sound. “And I fell in love; it became my healing,” she explained. “From that space, that's where those songs come from. I feel like that experience, I could live a lifetime off of just those two years."



Lauren Daigle has also opened up about her mental health struggles.

According to WebMD, cytomegalovirus, which Lauren suffered from, has no cure. However, it appears the singer has learned to manage the virus and moved on with her life and career after her isolation. Unfortunately, according to her 2023 interview with People, Lauren being isolated with the rest of the world and was forced to pause her tour during the 2020 coronavirus pandemic lockdown caused her to sink into a dark bout of anxiety and depression, telling the outlet she “found myself at a rock bottom.”

“When I was 16, I had this vision of that tour, and I could see the crowds, the lights — everything. Then it all dismantled," Lauren said. "You combine the disappointment with grief and loss and the state of the world... I felt like I didn't know myself anymore. I started developing panic attacks."