Comedian Lauren Knight and T.I. Are Currently at Odds Over a Sexual Assault Joke

On April 5, 2022, Lauren took to Instagram to explain what caused this big blow-up. Lauren shared that T.I. came to the open mic show as it was ending and did a 30-minute routine. After he got off stage, Lauren continued hosting and discussing a variety of topics, including marriage. However, things went left once T.I. started cutting Lauren off.

“He kept telling me to shut the f--k up and called me all types of b----es,” Lauren said. “Basically heckling me.”