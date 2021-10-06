Are Odell Beckham Jr. and Lauren "Lolo" Wood Expecting Their First Child? Fans Think So

Social media can truly be the devil sometimes. Recently, a photo of Lolo working out in the gym started to circulate online. At first, fans believed it was nothing out of the ordinary since she works as a fitness trainer, but for some people, the appearance of her stomach apparently told another story.

In the image, which was reposted by OnSite! on Oct. 5, 2021, Lolo can be seen standing in a blue fitness suit. And fans have been quick to comment that it looks like her stomach area is protruding.

Keep in mind, even if Lolo’s stomach does appear a certain way, that doesn’t mean that she’s expecting. But in the world of social media, a bigger belly automatically equates to a pregnancy confirmation. As expected, social media users have since been pretty vocal with their opinions.