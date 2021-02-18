Choreographer Laurieann Gibson Was Reportedly Married to the Late Andre Harrell

It makes sense for celebrities to start dating one another. After all, with the lives that they lead and their busy schedules, it helps to date someone who understands the lifestyle. And while some celebrities have no qualms about sharing their love lives, it looks like Laurieann was all about keeping her rumored relationship out of the public eye.

According to Famous Birthdays , Laurieann and Andre tied the knot, although it’s unclear when they jumped the broom. And while Andre was open about his marriage to ex-wife Wendy Credle, it appears he took a private approach with Laurieann.

However, there have been conflicting reports about whether the two were actually married. MarriedDivorce shares that there is "no evidence of their wedding and marriage." Plus, in a 2015 interview with Essence , Laurieann shared that she never predicted that she’d be single and never married with no kids. So many people were confused.

That said, it doesn't mean that she didn't get married after the fact.