Leah Qin Appears on 'Bling Empire' Season 2 — Who Is the New Reality TV Star?By Stephanie Harper
May. 13 2022, Published 11:54 a.m. ET
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for a Season 2 of Bling Empire on Netflix.
Waiting around for Bling Empire was a tough feat, but the long awaited second season is now available for binge-watching as of May 13, 2022. The first season introduced viewers to some of the wealthiest Asian personalities in the Los Angeles area.
Season 2 is all about bringing new faces to the forefront, and Leah Qin is one of those people. Who exactly is she?
Who is Leah Qin from Season 2 of 'Bling Empire'?
Leah fits in perfectly well with the other glamorous reality stars on Bling Empire thanks to her top-tier career path and wealthy family members.
The cherry on top of the cake is that she’s also a tech investor and real estate developer. Her knowledge of real estate means she’d probably fit in well with the ladies of the Oppenheim Group who star in Selling Sunset.
Leah's popularity on Instagram is quickly growing — she's nearing 12,000 followers who are all interested in keeping up with her lavish lifestyle.
Some of the content she posts focuses on her workouts, fancy dinners, and beautiful vacation destinations. Posing next to Ferraris and Lamborghinis is the norm for Leah on social media.
Has Leah said anything about 'Bling Empire' Season 2 just yet?
Leah hasn’t taken any interviews to talk about Bling Empire just yet, but she’s certainly already causing a stir within the first few episodes of the second season. In Season 2, Episode 1, she reveals that she met Jessey Lee and Cherie Chan about five or six years ago on the same day.
They crossed paths at an exotic car event. At the time, Jessey was married to a woman named Crystal whom with he shared two kids –– before he met Cherie.
This revelation is making fans wonder if the reason Jessey has taken so long to marry Cherie revolves around the fact that he might still be legally married to his ex. The tea is piping hot, and no one would’ve known about it had Leah not dropped such a bombshell.
Keep in mind that Cherie was so impatient with Jessey not proposing to her that she decided to take the initiative and propose to him in front of all their closest friends and family members.
Instead of endlessly waiting for him to make their relationship official with marriage, she decided she needed to be the one to ask. He was caught off guard by his longtime girlfriend popping the question in such a public way, but he ultimately agreed to marry her.
While watching Season 1, fans of the show were completely unaware of the fact that he was married to someone else whom he already shared kids with in the past. This detail adds a lot of layers to the (already) dramatic situation.
Seasons 1 and 2 of Bling Empire are available for streaming on Netflix now.