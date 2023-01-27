Home > Entertainment Source: Getty Images Peloton Instructor Leanne Hainsby Announces Breast Cancer Diagnosis By Distractify Staff Jan. 27 2023, Published 4:18 p.m. ET

Popular Peloton instructor Leanne Hainsby shared a health update with fans on Jan. 27, 2023. In a post on Instagram, the cycle instructor revealed that she has been diagnosed with breast cancer and has been undergoing treatment.

Along with photos of her in a hospital bed, Leanne wrote a lengthy statement in which she detailed where she is in her treatment, what she's already been through, and what is yet to come in her journey. Here's everything we know about her health today.

Source: Instagram/@benjaminalldis Leanne and her fiancé, fellow Peloton instructor Ben Alldis

Leanne Hainsby shared a health update with fans: "I was diagnosed with breast cancer."

"Here goes," Leanne's post begins. "Two days before my best friend's funeral, I found a lump in my breast. That really is a sentence I never imagined writing." Leanne shared that after several tests and scans, she was diagnosed with breast cancer in August 2022.

Until choosing to post about this, she kept her diagnosis and treatment very private. But, she wrote, there are "three main things" she wants from sharing her story. The first is to "raise awareness." She wrote, "I'm young for breast cancer at 35. I went to a doctor the same morning I found the lump, and I was told everything was OK. I trusted my gut and got a second opinion. That saved my life."

The second purpose of her post is to "be of service to those going through treatment and those supporting someone going through treatment." Third, she wrote, "I've been dealt some cards that have changed my life forever, and somehow I've still kept moving forward. If I can motivate or inspire just one person to either keep going in their journey, or to get themselves checked, then sharing something so very personal will be worth it."

Leanne recently received "good news" regarding her health.

Leanne also shared a bulleted list detailing what treatment she's received so far and what is yet to come. She has completed 12 weeks of chemotherapy and has had surgery. "Next up, I will have my portacath surgically removed and then two weeks of radiotherapy, and I'm ready for it," she wrote.

While her treatment is far from over, Leanne said she has had "some very good news in the last week, and it is so welcomed after a relentlessly cruel 2022."

In her statement, Leanne also expressed immense praise and respect for the doctors and nurses who have cared for her. "I'm in fantastic hands, and I've got this," she wrote. "Nobody wants to be sat in a room and told they have cancer, and yet I've always felt one of the lucky ones. I am one of the lucky ones."

Leanne's fiancé, fellow Peloton instructor Ben Alldis, has been by her side every step of the way.

In his own post on Instagram, Ben expressed love and support for his fiancée, Leanne. "You’ve been an absolute inspiration to all of us and have taken every step of this journey so far in your stride, with so much grace and with your head held high," he wrote.

He continued, "Every second of the way, I have been proud to stand by your side, and you have demonstrated tenfold to me why I am so incredibly lucky that you said yes to marrying me. We’re certainly not out of the woods just yet, but we have certainly said 'F you' to cancer countless times with the actions we have taken over the last six months.