Heather McDonald Comedian Heather McDonald Finally Addresses Her Infamous On-Stage Fainting Spell By Jennifer Tisdale Jan. 16 2023, Published 1:54 p.m. ET

The internet can be a strange and fickle beast. It never forgets, which can be both a blessing and a curse. Take comedian Heather McDonald, for example. In February 2022 she fainted while performing on stage at the Tempe Improv in Arizona. Now nearly a year later, the video of the infamous faint has resurfaced somewhat, pushing Heather to address it. What's the status of her health now? We got the juicy scoop.

Here's what we know about Heather McDonald's health.

Heather took to Instagram in order to provide clarification about her viral faint. In two videos, she went into detail about what happened after she collapsed on stage. According to Heather, the original video has come back to haunt her because folks online are weirdly assembling compilation videos of people fainting. It kind of sounds like these videos are meant to support the idea that everyone fainting is somehow connected to the COVID-19 vaccine.

Heather McDonald

Right before she fainted Heather mentioned getting a shingles and flu vaccine as well as her COVID-19 booster, two weeks prior to the show. "I was saying that to make the audience feel comfortable that I got vaccinated. I wasn't shaming anyone. I never cared if anyone got vaccinated ever," she said in the first video.

After assuring fans she was sober and was not nervous, she revealed that she went to the hospital for multiple tests. "I had every test from my heart to my head. Nobody knows why I fainted." Since that incident Heather has not suffered another fainting spell. There have also been no long-term effects from hitting her head when she fell.

Fainting during a comedy show is no joke!

In an episode of her podcast Juicy Scoop with Heather McDonald, the comedian opened up about what went down that fateful night in Tempe. Heather's walk-on song was Cardi B's "WAP" featuring Megan Thee Stallion which prompted her to joke that, "I think it could've been the booty drop, so we can blame Cardi B." Unfortunately the audience thought Heather's fall was all part of her act. Obviously it was not.

Interestingly enough, Heather had very little warning that this was about to happen. "I could see everything; my vision never, like, went out," she shared. "But I had the weirdest, like, dizzy kind of a situation. And I'm holding my mic and right before that I was thinking, 'Oh, is this leather jacket too hot? Am I going to have to take this off halfway through?'"

When Heather woke up in the club's green room, she was surrounded by medical professionals. While there, she vomited then headed to the hospital where the aforementioned tests took place. "This hospital was fabulous," decreed Heather. This was mostly due to its facilities but Heather also mentioned how attractive the doctors are.