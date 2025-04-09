Mattel Introduces LeBron James Ken Doll, Complete with Beats Headphones and a Beard The LeBron-inspired doll is the first in Mattel's Kenbassadors line. By Jennifer Farrington Published April 9 2025, 12:47 p.m. ET Source: Mattel;Mega

For decades, Mattel has released dozens of Barbie styles, each with unique looks that have evolved over the years since the first Barbie debuted in March 1959. The company made history in 1980 with the release of the first Black Barbie, followed by a Latina version. Beyond creating everyday Barbies, Mattel has also turned to famous faces for inspiration, crafting dolls modeled after Sue Bird, Marilyn Monroe, and Kate Middleton.

In April 2025, Mattel hit a new milestone with the release of a LeBron James-inspired Ken doll. This marks the first time a male athlete has been featured in the Barbie line, officially launching the Kenbassadors line. If you're looking to get your hands on one, we’ve got the scoop on the release date, price, and an up-close look at its features!

When is Mattel releasing the Lebron James Barbie "Ken" doll?

Mattel is releasing the LeBron James Kenbassadors Doll at 3:01 AM ET on April 14, 2025. The King James-inspired doll was designed by Javi Meabe, who also created the 2024 Día de los Muertos Barbie and Ken dolls, a must-have for any Barbie enthusiast’s collection. LeBron was chosen to debut the Mattel Kenbassadors line due to his leadership skills, his philanthropy, activism, and being a "champion for others both on and off the court," according to the doll’s description.

The LeBron James Ken doll not only "embodies his signature elevated streetwear style," but it also represents the LeBron James Family Foundation, a nonprofit he founded in 2004. The doll comes dressed in black-and-white plaid pants, a black t-shirt that reads "WE ARE FAMILY," and a blue-and-white Letterman jacket bearing his initials.

Of course, LeBron's doll wouldn't be complete without his tattoos, Beats headphones, hat, gold watch, shades, a crossbody zip pouch, and signed blue-and-white Nikes.

Where can I buy the LeBron James-inspired Barbie "Ken" doll?

The LeBron James Ken doll will be available for purchase online on the Mattel Creations website and will also be sold at select third-party retailers. It retails for $75, and depending on inventory and demand, the price could climb much higher when buying from resellers if stores sell out. So, set your clocks if you're vying to get your hands on this one-of-a-kind historical doll making its way into the Barbie line!

LeBron James's reaction to his new Barbie "Ken" doll.

A clip of LeBron reacting to his doll is making the rounds, showing him presumably seeing it for the first time in person, and he can barely contain his excitement. He immediately called it "dope," exclaiming, "Oh, that's so cool," and adding, "This is so dang ole' cool." He went on to admire the doll, saying, "Just a kid from Akron, got his Beats headphones," and declared, "Now we official."