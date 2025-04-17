Is Lee Corso Married? A Look at the Sports Icon’s Love of His Life and Their Family Lee Corso has been married to his wife, Betsy Youngblood, throughout his sports career. By Elizabeth Randolph Published April 17 2025, 5:33 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Sports legend Lee Corso has been a staple of college football coverage for decades, best known for his animated personality and signature headgear picks on ESPN’s College GameDay. His resume spans across multiple decades, and though he has maintained his wits.

But while fans love his on-screen charisma, many are curious about the man behind the mascot heads, starting with his personal life. So, is Lee Corso married? Let's dive in.

Is Lee Corso married?

Lee Corso hit the touchdown with his wife of over six decades, Betsy Youngblood. According to The U.S. Sun, they married in 1957 and have seen each other through many real-life moments. Betsy has supported her husband through his football career, including his time as a player and as a coach. After playing professional football with the Florida State Seminoles from 1953 until 1957 as a quarterback and a cornerback.

After leaving football after a consistent four-season run, Lee became the quarterbacks coach at Maryland after college in 1959 before taking charge of; Navy, Louisville, Indiana Northern Illinois and Orlando Renegades. From there, he stepped into broadcasting, and the rest is history. As his career shined, Betsy seemingly held down the fort. She reportedly has never been in the spotlight besides being alongside her husband at games and other sports-related events.

Betsy and their family was also by Lee's side when he suffered a stroke in 2009, which he opened up about with Sports Illustrated in 2009. "I can do everything," he said of his recovery. "My speech is still affected. I have to be very careful to swallow. If you don't swallow, you get a lot of saliva in your mouth and you will slur your words. I had to constantly swallow up here. I stumbled a couple of times, but that's only natural when you've had a stroke just a few months ago."

Lee Corso has 4 kids, one of whom he passed his anchor baton to.

Lee and Betsy’s marriage allowed them to build a big, beautiful family. They are proud parents to four children — three sons and one daughter. They have also welcomed ten grandchildren over the years, and counting. According to Essentially Sports, Lee admires all of his children and his accomplishments, though one of his children, Dan Corso, likely makes him a little prouder due to him following in his footsteps.

Dan is a notable sports event figure in the City of Atlanta. His work includes him serving as the president of the Atlanta Sports Council, where he plays a pivotal role in attracting major sporting events to take place in the city. His efforts have helped make Atlanta a top destination for the sporting event.