David Oyelowo Married His Wife, Jessica Oyelowo, Five Months Into Their Relationship "The hardest thing about being a working actor for me is being away from my family."

Actor David Oyelowo certainly has a formula in place to keep himself afloat in the entertainment industry. The A-lister has only made power moves since rising to fame with the Ava DuVernay-directed film, Selma, where he portrayed Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. David's willingness to say yes to roles that challenge him and align with his career trajectory. And he's only getting started on his road to becoming one of the names the industry never forgets.

Alongside David on his road to success is the loves of his life — his wife and children. Throughout his career, David has been candid about the sacrifices he and his family have made as his star continues to shine.



Is David Oyelowo married?

David has been married to his wife, actor, producer, and director Jessica Oyelowo (nee Watson) since September 1998. The couple met in England when they were both studying theater. They married five months after starting to date, and in September 2024, Jessica shared a heartfelt Instagram post about their marriage.

"26 years ago today, we vowed to be together til death parts us," Jessica wrote under a photo of her and David. "26 years ago, we started the journey of truly knowing and loving each other."

"It’s not possible to know or love you anymore than I do right now because I love you so much and feel like I know you so well, then we break the barrier again and again and discover that there is more to know and more to love," she added. "I choose every day for the rest of our lives to love you more and know you better. Thank you for doing the same. Let’s be married until we die when we’re 110 years old. Maybe 115? What do you reckon babes? Still won’t have reached the highest heights."

David Oyelowo and his wife, Jessica, have four children.

David and Jessica's longtime marriage has included his four children — sons Asher, Caleb and Penuel, and daughter Zoë. While his children haven't followed in their parents' footsteps and become actors (yet), the couple has discussed their family on social media multiple times. In April 2023, David shared a video of his kids singing "Happy Birthday" to him, which he explained made him emotional because of the time he must spend away from them for work.

"The hardest thing about being a working actor for me is being away from my family so on this day, this is the best birthday gift and surprise imaginable," he said underneath the beautiful video. "What a way to wake up. I love my babies."