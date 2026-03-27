South Korean Actor Lee Sang-Bo Dies at 45 — Details on His Cause of Death "So sad! May he rest in peace." By Jennifer Farrington Published March 27 2026, 11:02 a.m. ET Source: YouTube/@K_SCOOP

Beloved South Korean television and film star Lee Sang-bo has passed away, WION News reported on March 27, 2026. Lee was reportedly found dead in his home on March 26, 2026, by a family member just after noon. He was only 45 years old.

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Naturally, Lee’s death has left fans and loved ones in utter shock and searching for answers about what happened. With the few details available, here’s what we’ve been able to piece together surrounding his untimely passing.

What was Lee Sang-bo's cause of death?

It was around 12:40 pm when a family member reportedly found Lee Sang-bo dead in his home in Pyeongtaek, according to Maeil Business, per WION News. The outlet noted that while no criminal suspects have been named in connection with his death, an investigation into the circumstances is underway.

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Therefore, no official cause of death has been confirmed as of this writing. However, Lee has reportedly been open in the past about his struggles with mental health and depression, though it is unclear whether this is related to his passing. For context, in 2022, Lee was hit with drug use allegations, which he reportedly clarified were connected to prescription medication for depression, WION News noted.

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A police investigation followed, but he was later cleared of the charges. The outlet also reported that he later addressed the situation on social media, writing, “Even long-term medication couldn't calm my mind, so I had a drink, which became the trigger for an unfortunate incident. I will overcome this step by step with the encouragement and support from countless strangers.”

Lee was a major name in South Korean entertainment. He made his acting debut in 2006 and went on to appear in various TV shows and films, including Invisible Man, Private Lives, Miss Montecristo, Cruel Love, and The Elegant Empire, among other Korean dramas.

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After spending nearly two decades in the industry, he reportedly signed with Korea Management Group in 2025. A representative for his agency told Maeil Business, per WION News, “We saw the news and are currently trying to understand the situation.” The outlet also noted that Lee’s funeral was scheduled to take place “in Room 3 at Jungang Funeral Home in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi Province,” on March 29 at 10:30 am.

Regarding the reports of actor #LeeSangBo's death, his agency stated they're still currently verifying the facts. Reports say the actor was found dead, and the police are investigating.



Lee debuted in 2006 and has appeared in numerous works. In 2022, he faced difficulties when… pic.twitter.com/x8V3x54qpO — KoreanUpdates! (@KoreanUpdates) March 27, 2026

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Fans flooded social media with condolences following Lee Sang-bo’s passing.

Fans of Lee didn’t hold back on social media, with many sharing “RIP” and others sending their condolences to the South Korean actor’s family. One person wrote, “Sad news. May he rest in peace. So sad,” while another added, “Rest in peace. When you choose this career you suppose to be strong as your life is always on media. So sad that you didn’t ask for help when you needed it. Condolence to the family.”