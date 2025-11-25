Iconic Korean Actor Lee Soon-Jae Has Died at 91 After Decades in the Entertainment Industry Lee Soon-jae had a brief career in politics in the early '90s before he began acting full-time. By Chrissy Bobic Published Nov. 25 2025, 10:07 a.m. ET Source: X/@MyKoreanDramaID

South Korean actor Lee Soon-jae has died at 91. According to Korea JoongAng Daily, talent company SG Way Entertainment confirmed the news, and other South Korean actors were left mourning the longtime star of TV, film, and theater. But what was Lee Soon-jae's cause of death? He had spent literal decades in the entertainment industry in South Korea before stepping back for health reasons in 2024.

Per Korea JoongAng Daily, Lee's funeral was scheduled for just days after his death. He is survived by his wife and two children. Although Lee was 91 at the time of his death, and had opened up a bit about his health in the past, fans were still shocked to hear the news of his passing as they wondered what happened to the big and small screen legend.

What was Lee Soon-jae's cause of death?

According to KBS World, Lee's cause of death was pneumonia. The outlet reported that his death came in the early morning hours on Nov. 24, 2025. Although he had been South Korea's oldest active actor until his death, Lee left a role in late 2024 amid health concerns.

Per The Korea Herald, Lee appeared at the 60th Baeksang Arts Awards in 2024; however, to accept an award he received for his role in the KBS series Dog Knows Everything. "Even if you're bedridden with aches and chills, when someone says 'Ready, go,' you must rise," he said when he accepted his award. It was, presumably, in reference to his own health at that time. "That is an actor's life force. Acting can be done well, but it can never be perfected."

An emotional #YooYeonSeok watching his teacher and mentor, veteran actor #LeeSoonJae performing an excerpt from the play King Lear at the 60th Baeksang Arts Awards in May 2024.



Actor Lee Soon-jae passed away at the age of 91 today. May he rest in peace. 💔😢#유연석 #이순재 pic.twitter.com/kuzwqsEyc4 — miss yoo (@myysyoo_) November 25, 2025

The biggest controversy that Lee faced during his decades in the entertainment world came in 2020 amid allegations of the unfair firing of an employee at the agency that represented Lee, SG Way Entertainment. Because Lee was such an important figure for the agency, his name was part of the controversy that, at that time, surrounded the company.

The employee claimed that he was treated poorly, ordered around, and then let go unfairly. In July 2020, Korea JoongAng Daily reported that Lee apologized for "disappointing those who trusted and supported" him during his career. He also said, per the outlet, that he would try harder to be a better person.

Honoring the remarkable legacy of veteran actor Lee Soon-jae. His artistry, wisdom, and warmth will continue to live in our hearts. Rest in peace🕊️



Cr vid. 4dae2bbni pic.twitter.com/EQ34D7mXX9 — nana🍓 (@nanattalgi9) November 25, 2025

Lee Soon-jae won several awards over the years.

As the oldest living actor still working before his 2025 death, Lee was regarded as a national treasure, in a way. Thanks to his roles across TV, film, and theater, he earned several awards during his career. In terms of his TV and movie roles, according to IMDb, Lee won the Golden Rooster Award, a Korean Drama Award, and a KBS Drama Award. The latter came toward the end of his career in the year before his death.