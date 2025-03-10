Lele Pons Is Pregnant With Her First Child! Here's What We Know About Her Due Date Lele Pons is expecting her first child with her husband, Guaynaa! By Allison DeGrushe Published March 10 2025, 11:36 a.m. ET Source: Mega

Exciting news ahead — Lele Pons is pregnant! The social media influencer-turned-singer and her husband, Puerto Rican rapper Guaynaa, shared the happy news on Sunday, March 9, 2025, with a joint Instagram post.

Article continues below advertisement

"We're PREGNANT!!!!! 🤰🏼❤️🥹" Lele wrote in the caption, alongside a series of stunning photos from their pregnancy photoshoot. "Can't wait to meet you! We love you — Mom & Dad." As fans celebrate this thrilling news, here's what we know about Lele Pons's pregnancy so far, including her due date.

Article continues below advertisement

Lele Pons's due date is just around the corner!

At the time of writing, Lele Pons's exact due date is still a mystery — but we think we can take a pretty good guess! Most people wait until the end of their first trimester to share the big news, so if Lele is following that typical timeline, she’s likely around three months along, with a possible due date in late August or early September 2025.

That said, some pregnant people prefer to wait until they're showing more, and it looks like that's the case for Lele based on the photos and videos she posted on Instagram. If that's true, Lele could be expecting her first child as early as May, June, or July 2025!

Article continues below advertisement

In an Instagram Story, Lele reposted a video from her longtime friend and collaborator, Hannah Stocking, capturing the moment she (Lele) found out she was pregnant while on a trip to Las Vegas. "The fact that Hannah and Johann were there when I found out in Vegas!" Lele wrote over the reposted clip, mentioning their friend Johann Vera, who also appeared in the video.