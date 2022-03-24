Leona Lewis and Husband Dennis Jauch Are Expecting Their First Child

Leona Lewis and Husband Dennis Jauch Are Expecting Their First ChildBy Kelly Corbett
Mar. 24 2022, Published 12:39 p.m. ET
Congratulations are in order for Leona Lewis! The X Factor alum shared a photo to Instagram on March 23 announcing that she’s pregnant. "Can’t wait to meet you in the summer," she wrote, alongside a photo of her donning a black off-the-shoulder dress that tastefully showcased her bump.
This will be the "Bleeding Love" songstress's first child. Celebratory remarks flooded the comment section — including a note from her hubby, Dennis Jauch. "Hot mama," he wrote.
He also reposted the maternity shoot photo of Leona to his own Instagram account, with the caption: "Biggest gift I could’ve asked for coming this summer. You’re one hot a-- Mama," he wrote in his caption.
When is Leona Lewis due?
Leona Lewis is expected to give birth to her first child during the summer of 2022, as both she and Dennis noted on Instagram. That means, she'll probably go into labor in either June, July, or August 2022. From that timeline, we can assume that she's currently anywhere between three and five months pregnant.
When did Leona Lewis meet her husband, Dennis Jauch?
Leona doesn't often post about Dennis, but when she does, you can definitely feel their love. Per People, they first crossed paths in 2010 when Dennis was a backup singer on her tour. The pair began dating that year and got engaged in 2018. In July 2019, they tied the knot in Italy.
"It's amazing that we were brought together from different sides of the world through both of our passions, music and dance, whilst on tour in the U.K. eight years ago," she told the outlet at the time.
Furthermore, on a photo from their wedding day, Leona elaborated more on their love. "I will cherish this day for a lifetime. Nine years ago this amazing man walked into my life and last weekend we said 'I do' surrounded by the people we love," she wrote.
She continued: "From our family-style dinner in the vineyards of Tuscany to our ceremony in the small chapel that sheltered us from the storm outside to the all-night singing & dance party, every moment was a gift of love."
Congrats to Leona and Dennis!