Home > Television > Reality TV > Bravo Source: Bravo/ Instagram/@leoniebiggs Who Is Leonie Biggs's Husband? Here's the Full Scoop on the Star's Spouse Who is Leonie Biggs's husband? The 'Dancing Queens' star is married to a financial expert. Here's the full scoop on the star's spouse. By Tatayana Yomary May 16 2023, Published 1:39 p.m. ET

Another day, another Bravolebrity husband you need to get familiar with. Dancing Queens, the network’s new series, highlights the professional lives of six women in the ballroom dancing world competing for the coveted title. As expected, the competition causes tension to rise, contention among competitors, and drama that makes for great TV.

Article continues below advertisement

Leonie Biggs, who is known as the ultimate perfectionist, is fiercely competitive and ready to snag the title. And since she has been successfully juggling her life as a ballroom competitor, wife, and finance executive, folks are ready to peel back the layers and learn more about her personal life. So, who is Leonie Biggs’s husband? Here’s the full scoop.

Article continues below advertisement

Who is Leonie Biggs's husband? She is married to Nigel Biggs, a finance director in New York City.

According to LinkedIn, Nigel Biggs currently serves as the director and cloud and digital transformation leader at PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) Consulting. Since his start in 2008, Nigel has moved up the ranks from senior business analyst and consultant on a contractual basis to senior manager before getting the ultimate promotion.

Nigel describes himself as having “15+ years of international experience in leading complex financial services business and digital transformation engagements for Fortune 500 companies.” Also, Nigel shares that he “is experienced at leading large teams (onshore, offshore, and nearshore), nurturing long-term client relations, leading sales initiatives, closing multi-million dollar deals, and managing project budgets.”

Article continues below advertisement

Nigel is also a graduate of Curtin University, where he studied commerce and information technology. And since Leonie’s Bravo blog shares that she’s also a finance professional specializing in investement banking, it makes sense that she and Nigel are a great match.

Article continues below advertisement

How many kids do Leonie and Nigel have? The pair share a 6-year-old daughter named Charlotte.

Although the power couple is extremely busy with their careers, it hasn't stopped them from starting a family. Leonie and Nigel share a daughter, six-year-old Charlotte and they reside in Haworth, N.J., per Bravo TV.

Article continues below advertisement

There's no telling if the pair will welcome more children. During the first episode, Nigel made it clear that Leonie is very busy after talking with her about her schedule. “I know I asked you to take up a hobby,” Nigel says to Leonie. “Do you think that maybe you’ve taken it just a little too far?”

"What would you rather me be doing? Horseriding?" Leonie asks Nigel. "I'm just looking at the numbers, right," Nigel says. Keep in mind, ballroom dancing is very expensive to participate in — from the cost of competitions to top-of-the-line training sessions. However, Nigel doesn’t mind how expensive ballroom dancing is since it’s an alternative for therapy.

Article continues below advertisement