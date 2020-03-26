This Is Why the Final Scene of 'Letter for the King' Is So Important

This Is Why the Final Scene of 'Letter for the King' Is So ImportantBy Leila Kozma
The Letter for the King builds on a simple premise. According to a centuries-old prophecy, a hero will emerge to tackle Viridian (Gijs Blom), the evil prince feeding on the power of murdered shamans. At the focal point of the six-episode-long miniseries is Tiuri (Amir Wilson), a novice knight on a mission to deliver a letter informing King Favian about the threat Viridian poses to his country. But is Tiuri the prophesied hero? Does he have magical powers?
'Letter for the King' revolves around Tiuri's attempts to unlock his powers.
The Letter for the King follows Tiuri's journey to adulthood, capturing how he overcomes grave challenges only to arise even stronger. Early on in his quest, he is joined by the daughter of a Dangrian noblewoman, Lavinia (Ruby Ashbourne Serkis). She helps Tiuri to conquer the enemy and reach the king on time.
The first four episodes of the show revolve around their adventures, charting how they use magic to solve problems and rid of the vicious men determined to stop them from achieving their goal. In "At the End of the World," they use their supernatural abilities to fend off an army of opponents, creating a windstorm as a means to distract the angry mob.
In "Danger Knights," the Red Riders kidnap Tiuri. As per Screen Rant, the savages try to burn him alive. However, at the very last minute, Tiuri is saved by magic. Defying the laws of nature, Tiuri's body repels the hot flames. He survives the nightmarish scene.
"Spiral" features the ultimate plot twist. As the episode reveals, the magical phenomena weren't Tiuri's making at all. Lavinia was behind the phantasmagoric displays all along — and it's thanks to her that the novice knight escaped from the dangerous predicaments. In other words, Tiuri lacks any ability to use magic — it's the female side character who does the work the whole time.
What happened in the final scene? 'Letter for the King' ending explained.
"When the Blood Moon Rises" shows Tiuri's and Lavinia's arrival to the king's castle. As the episode reveals, the youngsters face new challenges when they try to deliver the letter. Once again, they have to rely on Lavinia's special talents to complete the mission.
To conclude their mission, the duo has to confront Viridian, the wicked prince who's been quietly murdering shamans in a bid to obtain their power. To stop him from removing his father from the throne and transforming Unauwen into a no man's land, Lavinia has to step forth and demonstrate just how much magic can achieve.
Lavinia uses white rays of light to destroy Viridian's pitch-black clouds. She wins, but the prince stays alive. In the final scene, a group of black crows appears out of nowhere, only to assume a formation uncannily similar to Viridian's face. According to The Cinemaholic, this indicates that Season 2 of The Letter for the King could revolve around the prince's resurrection.
