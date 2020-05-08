Girl Who Loves Writing Letters Started a Whole Correspondence Effort with the USPS

So many are facing unprecedented loneliness because of the pandemic. Writing letters is a tangible way to connect with others. Hugh wrote, "One wrote, 'I can’t tell you how much it means to read your letter...' Another, 'I have a son in Kuwait and if you have a second to send him a letter he would love it.' And another, 'I know you can’t write back to all of us, but maybe I can drop you a line from time to time?'" Everyone is longing for human connection right now. Emerson unknowingly tapped into that.