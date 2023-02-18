Home > Viral News > Trending Lil Duval Sparks Controversy With Resurfaced Tweets About Daughter By Amber Belus Feb. 18 2023, Updated 12:05 p.m. ET

Comedian Lil Duval, 45, came under fire this week after controversial tweets about his teenage daughter, Nila Powell, from 2010-2012 resurfaced. See the tweets and keep reading to find out more about Lil’ Duval’s kids.

Article continues below advertisement

Lil Duval faces controversy after resurfaced tweets about his daughter, Nila Powell, go viral.

The Scary Movie V star, whose real name is Roland Powell, is under fire after a 2012 tweet from his account surfaced, reading, “Whenever my daughter period starts that’s when I’m gonna be the first dude to dog her out.” Unfortunately, this was not the only problematic update from the star at the time, as he also asked his followers that year, “Be real fellas if u f--ked a girl and she has a daughter that u seen grow up would u fuck her when she grew up?”

This was only the beginning, as a third tweet from that same year resurfaced, reading, “So most of y’all saying y’all started thinking about sex at 11 or 12. Ok cool my daughter moving in with me at 10.” It is unclear what exactly the Guy Code star is implying here, but he shared a similarly sketch tweet at singer Justin Bieber two years prior, reading, “#justinbieberpossessedfan hey justin could u please r--e me and my daughter then hit me wit a bat if I get out of line.”

Article continues below advertisement

Lil Duval faces backlash after disturbing tweets about daughter resurface. pic.twitter.com/gTSablCiOo — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 16, 2023

These tweets were originally unearthed again thanks to Pop Crave.

Article continues below advertisement

Lil Duval previously tried to defend his controversial tweet to Justin Bieber about his daughter, Nila Powell.

Back in 2010, the Hip Hop Squares alum attempted to defend his message to the “Peaches” singer, tweeting several months later, “Hold on yall im not talking bout my daughter im talking bout thats what a justin bieber fan would say [sic]. #stopreaching.” It is unclear what caused such a delayed response, though it’s safe to assume backlash was part of it.

Fans are reacting on Twitter to Lil’ Duval’s controversial resurfaced tweets about his daughter, Nila Powell.

The Twitterverse has some opinions about Lil’ Duval’s resurfaced controversial tweets about his daughter, Nila Powell, with one user sharing, “I’m unfollowing lil duval he was funny but them tweets are disgusting af. Idc who anyone is I don’t see how y’all support some of these celebrities.”

Article continues below advertisement

A second user chimed in with, “There’s nothing Lil Duval could say that’ll explain why he made those tweets.” A third agreed, adding, “I cannot believe those lil Duval tweets. I hope his child is okay because that’s some very very dark sick energy.”

There’s nothing Lil Duval could say that’ll explain why he made those tweets 🤢 — LeBron’s other wife 🏆🇭🇹 (@__jeffane) February 16, 2023

Lil Duval doesn’t have any kids other from his daughter, Nila Powell, whom he made controversial tweets about from 2010-2012.