Word on the Street Is That Rapper Lil Mabu Is Dating This Singer — Is It True?

If you keep your ear to the streets, you likely know that rapper Lil Mabu (real name: Matthew Peter DeLuca) has been carve outing his lane. Although he entered the industry in 2019, it was his 2020 single “Miss Me” that helped him gain massive attention. Since then, the MC has collaborated with fellow musicians including Dusty Locane, DD Osama, and Chrisean Rock.

Now that he's in the public eye, folks have been wondering about his private life. Typically, celebs prefer to mix, mingle, and date in their own circles. However, since the young artist has kept his romantic life private — and after rumors about a possible coupledom between him and Chrisean took over social media — fans want answers.

So, who is Lil Mabu dating?

According to Lil Mabu’s Instagram page, the New York native doesn’t seem to be in a relationship at this time. His feed is filled with photos and videos of himself with fellow musicians such as the late Pnb Rock, Lil Durk, and Nessa Barrett, who he took as his prom date.

That said, it doesn’t appear that Mabu and Nessa have something going on, especially since she appears to be focused on her music career right now.

Aside from images with famous names on Manu’s page, the rapper has a lot of posts centered around new music and shots of him hanging out with close friends. So by all accounts, it appears that Mabu is riding the single wave. However, only time will tell.

Chrisean Rock and Lil Mabu appear to be dissing her baby's father, Blueface, in a song together.

Trolling or real beef? If you ask most social media users, many believe that Chrisean Rock and Lil Mabu are simply trolling her baby father in a song they teased in October 2023.

On Oct 7. 2023, the IG account NYDrill Official shared a post about the duo working together in the studio and preparing to shoot a music video. In the carousel post, one video shows Chrisean seated and Mabu standing behind her fooling around.

In another video, both Chrisean and Mabu are dancing with people in the studio. In the final video, Chrisean and Mabu are seated on a couch as the reality star throws money in the air.

Whether or not Mabu is trolling Blueface remains to be seen. However, a video of their studio session hit YouTube, via Cian Ent & Reviews, and it’s clear that both parties dissed the “Thotiana” rapper.

