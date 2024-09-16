Home > Viral News > Influencers Rapper Lil Tay Remains in ICU Following Surgery for "Life-Threatening Heart Tumor" Lil Tay remains in the ICU following surgery for a "life-threatening heart tumor." By Allison DeGrushe Published Sept. 16 2024, 4:53 p.m. ET Source: Instagram / @liltay

It looks like Lil Tay is on the "road to recovery" once more. On Sept. 14, 2024, just days after she first raised health concerns, her Instagram account provided an update on her recovery following heart surgery.

"We are overjoyed to share that Tay's open-heart surgery was a great success!" the social media post stated. "We are deeply thankful to her surgeon, cardiologist, and the team who are the best in the world!"

Lil Tay remains in the ICU following open-heart surgery.

In the same Instagram post, the teen musician's family expressed their gratitude to her 5.3 million followers for the "love, prayers, and positive energy" they've sent her way. The update was accompanied by a video of Lil Tay resting in her hospital bed, connected to various machines, following what has been described as surgery for a "life-threatening heart tumor."

Just two days later, on Sept. 16, 2024, the rapper's family shared another update. The post included several photos of Lil Tay resting in her hospital bed and revealed that she is still in the intensive care unit (ICU).

"She is in severe pain due to her chest tube and is unconscious most of the time," the post said. "Her nurses, mother @angelatian, and brother @jasontian have been caring for her. Although there isn't much space, Tay's mom has stayed by her side 24/7, sleeping in [sic] a small sofa behind Tay's hospital bed every night."