Influencer Lilah Gibney Is at the Center of Some Major Drama Over Her Behavior By Ivy Griffith Published Oct. 17 2025, 4:28 p.m. ET

If you recognize the name Lilah Gibney, chances are good that you know she was once a member of Jake Paul's Team 10 and rocketed to fame alongside his collective of creators. These days, however, both her time with Team 10 and her friendships with the collective members seem to be a thing of the past.

Now, Lilah is at the heart of some pretty juicy drama, which centers on her behavior towards several other creators, including former fellow Team 10 member Cole Carrigan. Here's what we know about what other creators are saying about her, plus why several people have "surviving Lilah Gibney" stories.

Here's what we know about that Lilah Gibney drama.

Cole Carrigan, who was also a Team 10 member of Jake Paul's creator collective, took to TikTok to share his frustration with former pal and LGBTQ creator Lilah Gibney. In a TikTok video, Cole recounts visiting her, only to be treated like dirt during a dinner out. Prior to going out, Lilah accused Cole of stealing some items of import and rifled through his belongings to find them, which she never did, because Cole says he never took them.

Upon returning to Lilah's home, Cole discovered that several of his shoes and Fenty sunglasses, which he had thought were missing, were in Lilah's closet. The beauty influencer then said Lilah tried to tell him to give her money to retrieve his own items. In the video, Cole showed himself holding the shoes and glasses, so it's clear that he was able to get them back somehow.

Cole described a disturbing pattern of violent and unkind behavior mixed with drug use, which he says rendered her unconscious at one point. Disturbed, Cole felt he needed to share the story to hold Lilah accountable.

@carrigancole it just gets worse and worse 😭 I’m sorry but you cannot treat ppl this way and except it to be slid under the rug. disgusted that people like this even exist, anyways thank you guys for having my back 🩵 moving on now love u #fyp #storytime ♬ original sound - Colecarrigan Source: TikTok / @carrigancole

Some fellow creators even have "surviving Lilah Gibney" stories.

Cole isn't the only one who has had an issue with Lilah's alleged behavior. In fact, several creators have stepped forward to share their "surviving Lilah Gibney" stories. Including Kendall Raindrop.

Kendall took to TikTok to share her experience, and it sounds pretty on par with what Cole and others say they went through. According to Kendall, Lilah refuses to take accountability for hurting people. The influencer says that she and Lilah had been friends, but things went sour after a few years. Tearfully, Kendall recalled how Lilah was her first transgender friend in the community, and "she meant so much to me."

But Lilah was secretly talking to the man Kendall was in love with. After that, Kendall says, she was Lilah's "karma" because she briefly dated a man that Lilah was with, after they broke up. Once finding out that Kendall was seeing this guy, Lilah threw transphobic slurs at her, but Kendall was the one to apologize. Kendall later alleged that Lilah is using drugs and hurting people, urging her to get help.