How Much Dough Has Cody Ko Earned From His Comedy Career? How will Tana Mongeau's allegations against Cody affect his cashflow? By Elissa Noblitt Jul. 16 2024, Published 12:48 p.m. ET

YouTuber Cody Ko, one half of the comedy duo Tiny Meat Gang, has made headlines recently for a less-than-favorable reason. The content creator, who became a father earlier this year, is in hot water following some pretty serious allegations from fellow internet personality Tana Mongeau — Tana has claimed that she and Cody were involved sexually when he was 25 and she was just 17.

Following this news, fans have been left wondering what's next for Cody's career. The popular commentary creator hasn't mentioned the allegations and hasn't posted on YouTube or social media in weeks. Is this the end of Cody's career? It's hard to say. However, many people in the comments of his Instagram posts have vowed to stop supporting the creator both emotionally and financially, which will likely cause a big hit to his cashflow. What is Cody's net worth amid all this controversy?

Source: YouTube/@cody ko

What is Cody Ko's net worth?

While no official information about Cody's net worth has been made publicly available, an article from The Sun in 2021 estimated that it was around $3.5 million at the time. Since then, it has likely skyrocketed even further. With over 6 million subscribers on his solo YouTube channel alone, not to mention the numerous brand deals he gets, his stand up comedy, and other ventures like DJing, it's no surprise that Cody is raking in dough.

Cody Ko YouTuber and comedian Net worth: $3.5 million Cody Ko is a popular YouTuber and one half of the comedy duo Tiny Meat Gang along with Noel Miller. Cody has earned over 6 million subscribers on his main YouTube channel alone, and also performs stand up comedy and dabbles in DJing. Birth name: Cody Michael Kolodziejzyk Birth date: Nov. 22, 1990 Birthplace: Calgary, Alberta, Canada Spouse: Kelsey Kreppel (m. 2023) Children: Otis Kolodziejzyk

According to The Malibu Times, Cody and his wife Kelsey Kreppel recently sold their $3.6 million townhome in Malibu and subsequently purchased Reese Witherspoon’s "former 'hideaway' in the hills" for $7.7 million. While this probably put a large dent in their liquid assets, it's certainly a testament to the massive chunk of change Cody has earned online.

Cody's wife Kelsey is a content creator, too.