Lili Reinhart Shares Health Update After Finally Receiving Diagnosis for Painful Condition "I was told there was no cure — and no lasting relief — for my symptoms."

Actor Lili Reinhart has been silently dealing with a painful medical condition that many of her fans didn't know about. For years, she's struggled with misdiagnoses and feeling unheard by doctors.

But in December 2025, the 29-year-old actor finally received the answer she had been longing for. She took to social media with an encouraging update on her health. Here's what she had to say.

Lili Reinhart gives health update for painful condition she's been dealing with.

Lili took to Instagram to share her experience with finally receiving a diagnosis after many false diagnoses and frustrations over the years. According to Lili, she has finally been diagnosed with endometriosis, which Mayo Clinic defines as "an often-painful condition in which tissue that is similar to the inner lining of the uterus grows outside the uterus."

She wrote, "Last week, I was officially diagnosed with endometriosis following laparoscopic surgery," adding, "Last year, I saw a urogynecologist and was diagnosed with interstitial cystitis. I was told there was no curec— and no lasting relief — for my symptoms." The 29-year-old actor says she went through "three hospital visits. Multiple urologists and gynecologists. And not one of them seriously considered endometriosis as the underlying cause of what I was experiencing."

It wasn't until after she went through pelvic floor therapy that the word "endometriosis" was suggested as a possible cause for her pain. Lili says she had to advocate for herself, listen to her body, and push for answers. But now, she finally has them. The actor added, "Endometriosis is an extremely misunderstood disease, leaving often a 4-11 year gap between symptoms and a definitive surgical diagnosis."

Lili's story prompted followers to share their frustration with the medical gaslighting of women.

Her story instantly resonated with fans, who filled her comments with support and sympathy. Actor Lupita Nyongo wrote, "Thank you for sharing your powerful story. Your intuition, intelligence and insistence got you to your relief. We spend too much energy battling to be believed instead of battling what is actually ailing us."

She added, "The more we speak up, the less they can ignore the fact that WOMEN'S HEALTH REQUIRES AND DESERVES MORE RESEARCH!"

Actor Bailee Madison shared a similar frustration, writing, "Ps. 'Should just go on the pill' are words that are thrown at me any time I raise a question or concern," And fellow actor Rachel Zegler shared, "The medical gaslighting of women in particular is so crazy!!!! thank you for sharing your story!!!!!!!"

Women's health expert Dr. Jolene Brightman even weighed in, writing, "Every d--n time … your pain? Meh, probably nothing, and also, take the pill. I’m so tired of this played-out story hurting women. And I’m glad you got your diagnosis. It took me 29 years to get my endo diagnosis." And the Endometriosis Foundation added its own support, writing, "Thank you for being so open about your endometriosis journey, Lili. Speaking out takes courage — and it changes lives. Your story will bring awareness, validation, and hope to so many."

