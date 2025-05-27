“I’m Alive”: Lili Reinhart Speaks out After Sparking Concern With Scary Uber TikTok Lili's fans panicked after she wrote, "If you never see me again, call the police," on TikTok. By Elizabeth Randolph Published May 27 2025, 2:03 p.m. ET Source: TikTok/@lilireinhart

Actor Lili Reinhart often uses her social media influence to share some of her real-life moments with fans. But after she shared one horrifying moment, those following her sent out an S.O.S.

The Riverdale star posted an 8-second video of herself in a scary-looking Uber. Thankfully, Lili updated her concerned fans before their theories became too intense.

Lili Reinhart alerted fans that she's safe after posting her scary Uber experience on TikTok.

On Monday, May 26, Lili posted about her horrific Memorial Day Uber ride. In the clip, she showed how both sides of the Uber driver's back car doors were taped on each side, making it difficult for someone to get out. Lili then turned the camera on herself as the car continued driving. "If you never see me again, call the police," the actor wrote on the post, adding in the caption, "Is this gonna be an Uber horror story?"

After she posted the TikTok, Lili didn't provide her fans with an update, making them even more concerned about her safety. "This was posted 13 hours ago, are you OK?" one fan asked. "Girl, it been 10 hours, where are you?" another questioned. "Please keep us updated when you’re safe, cause this is really scary," a third user begged.

After several hours of fans wondering about her, Lili responded the following day to confirm that she lived through the Uber ride. "I’M ALIVE," she declared. The American Sweatshop actor also replied "Literally ..." to a fan who noted her window was down, suggesting she could've escaped her Uber driver if necessary.