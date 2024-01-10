Home > Entertainment Lily Gladstone Is Living Up to Her High School Superlative Long before she graced our screens, Lily Gladstone was voted "Most Likely to Win an Oscar" in her yearbook's superlatives, alongside classmate Josh Ryder. By Sara Belcher Jan. 10 2024, Updated 3:02 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images; X / @@pscwyers

On Jan. 7, Lily Gladstone became the first indigenous woman to win a Golden Globe in the award's history. The actress was nominated for Best Actress in a Drama Motion Picture for her role in Killers of the Flower Moon, where she played Mollie Kyle, the woman whose family was targeted in a series of murders in the Osage Nation in the 1920s. Lily began her acceptance speech by speaking to the audience in the Blackfeet language before switching to English.

"I just spoke a bit of Blackfeet language, a beautiful community nation that raised me, that encouraged me to keep going, keep doing this here with my mom, who, even though she's not Blackfeet, worked tirelessly to get our language into our classroom so I had a Blackfeet language teacher growing up," she said to the audience.



"[This award] doesn't belong to just me. I'm holding it right now. I'm holding it with all my beautiful sisters in the film at this table over here and my mother, Tantoo Cardinal, standing on all of your shoulders. Thank you," she continued. Not only was this a historic win, but it was also a predicted one — at least, according to Lily's high school yearbook superlative.

Lily Gladstone and Josh Ryder were nominated "Most Likely to Win an Oscar" in high school.

Yearbook superlatives are a fun way to recognize talent in your fellow high school classmates, but when one turns out to be incredibly accurate, it's a reason for celebration. Long before Lily took home her Golden Globe, she was elected "Most Likely to Win an Oscar" in her high school yearbook. She and her classmate, Josh Ryder, pose in the photo being shared around social media, holding a model figurine in place of the award.

OK, we know that a Golden Globe is not the same as an Oscar — but this is still one significant step in the journey for such a feat to come true. Currently, Taika Waititi is the only indigenous person to win an Academy Award, taking home the win for Best Adapted Screenplay in 2019 for Jojo Rabbit. But no indigenous woman has won the award for her acting, and Lily's Golden Globe win has many hopeful this will change.

Who is Josh Ryder, Lily's former classmate?

Unfortunately, you may not see Josh's name on any award nominations this year. Though his classmates were convinced he'd be on that stage alongside Lily, his career has taken a different route, and according to his Instagram bio, he is the owner and chef at Betty Restaurant and Bar. That said, he's been incredibly supportive of Lily, posting about her Golden Globe win on Instagram.