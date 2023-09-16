Home > Entertainment Ree Drummond’s Life and ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ Are a Lot Alike — What Is Their Connection? Blogger and Food Network star Ree Drummond shares an unlikely connection with the film 'Killers of the Flower Moon', and what it is may surprise you. By Emma Saletta Sep. 16 2023, Published 1:48 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

The Gist: The upcoming Leonardo DiCaprio film Killers of the Flower Moon is based on a true story.

Ree Drummond’s Pioneer Woman blog documents her life in Pawhuska, Oklahoma.

The movie and the lifestyle blogger's real life are connected in an eerie way.

Actor Leonardo DiCaprio set his eyes on the film Killers of the Flower Moon back in 2017. Not surprisingly, the movie's director is his longtime collaborator Martin Scorsese. The flick is based on the 2017 book Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI, written by David Grann. Blogger Ree Drummond shares an unexpected connection to this story.

The movie centers around a series of Oklahoma murders in the Osage Nation during the 1920s, committed after oil was discovered on tribal land. A total of 24 murders occurred, and either went unsolved or were hardly investigated. The killing spree ended in 1926 after the arrest of William K. Hale, the self-proclaimed "King of the Osage Hills." Leonardo portrays his nephew in the film.

The connection between Ree and Killers of the Flower Moon thankfully is nothing sinister, but highly coincidental. So, what is this interesting connection? Find out below!

Location is key in the connection between Ree Drummond and 'Killers of the Flower Moon'.

Ree's successful blog The Pioneer Woman is based on her life in Pawhuska, Okla. The small Osage County town currently has a population of 2,900. It is also the one of the shooting locations for Killers of the Flower Moon.

The movie was filmed Pawhuska due to it being the location of one of the trials involved in the case. The star-powered movie was also filmed in Bartlesville and Fairfax, the latter being where most of the killings played out. Filming took place in Pawhuska during the spring of 2021, and the film wrapped in October 2021. Leonardo and Martin's presense led to an increase in town population!

Do Ree Drummond's businesses share a connection with 'Killers of the Flower Moon'?

Interestingly, the wife and mom of five owns businesses with a connection to the 1920s. Consider that she purchased a 100-year-old building in Pawhuska back in 2012, and turned it into a restaurant and store called The Mercantile. She also owns a bed and breakfast called The Boarding House, a pizzeria called P-Town Pizza, and an ice cream and candy shop known as Charlie’s Sweet Shop.

The movie set notably turned the entire town upside down with its makeover to appear as though its residents live in the 1920s. A train track was built, roads were covered in sand, and the outside of businesses received slight makeovers to reflect that era. The changes seemed to fit quite nicely for the small town. Ot is unclear if Ree's businesses were part of them.