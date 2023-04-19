Home > Television > Food Network Source: Getty Images Beyond Being a Celebrity Chef, Jet Tila Is Also a Successful Family Man Is 'Food Truck Prize Fight' star Jet Tila married to anyone? What do we know about his kids? Unpacking the chef's personal life. By Chris Barilla Apr. 19 2023, Published 3:36 p.m. ET

In the world of celebrity chefs, Jet Tila is a superstar. Born Jet Tilakamonkul, the Thai-Chinese culinary savant is well-known for running famed Los Angeles restaurants The Charleston and Pakpao Thai. He also operates Dragon Tiger Noodle Co. and helped develop Pei Wei Asian Kitchen. All of his successes in the world of food led him to be named a "culinary ambassador" for Thailand, an honor that was given to him by the Royal Thai Consulate-General in Los Angeles.

A regular on the Food Network who has had guest spots on the likes of Beat Bobby Flay, Chopped, and Guy's Grocery Games, fans of the channel are likely as familiar as can be with Jet's face. Nowadays, it appears the network has tapped him for his own cooking competition: Food Truck Prize Fight, which he will be hosting. That begs the question: Outside of television, what do we know about Jet's personal life? Is he married? Furthermore, does he have any kids? Keep reading to find out.

Is Jet Tila married?

Those who are familiar with Jet's contributions to the culinary world may not be immediately aware that the star is married to a fellow chef. Indeed, Jet tied the knot on May 9, 2011 with his wife, Allison Tilakmonkul, evident by a Twitter post that Jet made for their 9-year anniversary. In an interview with Long Island Weekly, Jet revealed how he and Allison, who goes by Ali, met.

It's worth nothing that Ali worked as a special education teacher for roughly 15 years before she decided to transition into the culinary world, which led to her meeting Jet. "We met when I was teaching cooking classes over a decade ago," Jet said at the time. "We haven't stopped cooking together since."

In the time since, Jet and Ali have co-authored a cookbook titled 101 Epic Dishes: Recipes That Teach You How to Make the Classics Even More Delicious and Ali has developed a following of her own as a chef. Per Instagram, she describes herself as a cookbook author and pastry chef. The latter skill has proved useful as Ali now works as a judge on the Food Network's Ben & Jerry's: Clash of the Cones, which Jet also participates in.

Does Jet Tila have any kids?