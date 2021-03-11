'Pioneer Woman' Ree Drummond's Nephew Is in Critical Condition

Following a serious accident fighting a fire on her family's ranch, The Pioneer Woman star Ree Drummond's nephew is now in critical condition.

Although this is undoubtedly an earth-shaking moment in her life, Ree is yet to speak on it officially. So, what exactly happened on the Oklahoma ranch that caused her nephew's accident, and what are the current details of his condition? Here's a breakdown.

Caleb was immediately transported to a local hospital, but his wounds are still pretty damaging. With combined head, trunk internal, arm, and leg injuries, The Pioneer Woman's nephew was deemed to be in critical condition and is currently undergoing emergency treatment.

The two were each driving their own vehicles to combat a fire on the property, and due to a mix of grass and gravel being tossed around at high winds, they collided head-on in a family field. While Ladd sustained little to no injuries, the same can't be said for Caleb. The younger Drummond was ejected roughly 70 feet from his truck, causing massive injuries.

According to the Oklahoma Highway Safety office, who relayed information to local news channel News on 6 , 21-year-old Caleb Drummond and 52-year-old Ladd Drummond were involved in a head-on vehicular collision on the family ranch in Pawhuska.

Beyond that, despite not sustaining any injuries, investigators also noted that Ladd's fire truck wasn't even equipped with a seatbelt. The vehicles reportedly collided on both of their driver's sides, another indicator as to why the younger Drummond was so badly injured in the crash.

According to the local police, Caleb was not wearing a seatbelt when the vehicles collided, a factor that clearly played a large role in him being thrown so far from the scene upon impact.

Ree must be worried for Caleb since she's a mother too, but who exactly are her kids?

Alex, Paige, Bryce, Todd, and Jamar Drummond are Ree's pride and joys. Her children are a central focus of her and Ladd's lives, and she makes that known through both her television show and her blog.

23-year-old Alex is the couple's oldest, and an integral part of the family. With a degree from Texas A&M University and a fiancé, she still maintains an affinity for the family ranch and is even getting married there in May!

Next comes Paige, the couple's 21-year-old daughter. A student at the University of Arkansas, she's an avid snowboarder and active member of Greek life on her school's campus.

Bryce, the couple's oldest son at 18 years old, is a bit of a brainiac, having graduated high school a whole semester early! A longtime football player, Bryce recently began attending the University of North Texas, where he is posed to join their football program. Despite loving his athletic pursuits, Bryce makes it well known how special working on the family ranch still is to him.

Next is their foster son, Jamar. A lover of fishing and stevia-sweetened root beer, Jamar and Bryce are only a month apart (both 18 years old) and actually played high school football together. Throughout the years, viewers of the family's show and readers of Ree's blog have come to learn the integral role Jamar took on in the Drummond family's lives.