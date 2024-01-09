Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Selena Gomez These Memes About Selena Gomez Spilling Tea at the Golden Globes Are Everything Selena Gomez whispering to Taylor Swift and Keleigh Sperry during the Golden Globes made meme history. Read on for the internet's best jokes. By Kelly Corbett Jan. 9 2024, Published 2:11 p.m. ET Source: Twitter / @McJess, @realityemily, @davidminaj9

The 81st Golden Globes may be over, but the internet is still abuzz over the latest viral celebrity award show moment. Singer Selena Gomez seemingly had some hot gossip to share with besties Taylor Swift and Keleigh Sperry, wife of actor Miles Teller during the show. Here is a still of this now iconic and meme-d moment.

Source: Getty Images

And below is a clip of Selena filling in Taylor and Keleigh on the tea. But what exactly was Selena whispering to the ladies? The internet has weighed in via memes and cheeky tweets.

🎥 I Wondering what Selena Gomez told Taylor Swift there



pic.twitter.com/B3GG5imApI — Taylor Swift News (@DailyTSwiftNews) January 8, 2024

There was speculation that Selena Gomez was talking about Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chamalet.

Immediately the internet speculated that Selena was filling in Taylor and Keleigh on an awkward moment she had with actor Timothée Chalamet, who she starred in the 2019 romantic comedy A Rainy Day in New York with. Page Six tapped lip-reading expert Jeremy Freeman to decipher the video. “He didn’t want a picture with me. He said no," Jeremy claimed Selena whispered to the girls.

Selena Gomez was seen gossiping about Kylie Jenner during the Golden Globe Awards.



Selena: I asked for a picture with him and she [Kylie] said NO.



Keleigh Teller: With Timothee?”



Selena: *nods* pic.twitter.com/UDW5qnPNgB — Selena Gomez Charts (@selenagchart) January 8, 2024

Keleigh then seemingly mouthed, “Timothée?” to which Selena replied with a nod. Taylor's jaw dropped at the tea, but it's unclear what her response was.

However, some fans made a slightly different interpretation of what Selena said. "He didn't want a picture with me. She said no," is what many other fans interpreted Selena to have said, meaning it was Kylie Jenner, Timothée's alleged girlfriend who told Selena she couldn't take a photo with Timothée. This makes things even more murky because it implies that Kylie has a problem with Selena.

That said, the internet had a field day with these speculations. Here are some memes that capture the internet's dissection of the potential Selena, Timothée, and Kylie debacle.

kylie jenner when selena gomez approached her and timothee: pic.twitter.com/twuo8CbwQx — haleigh (@swifts_latte) January 8, 2024

Kylie when she saw Selena approaching Timothée pic.twitter.com/2m362fHk1X — yara (@ltsyara) January 8, 2024

Kylie Jenner viendo a Selena Gómez acercarse a Timothee Chalamet pic.twitter.com/iOFvLjdOAZ — Misifú ♀️ (@LorenCL) January 8, 2024

Kylie when Selena Gomez asked for a picture with Timothée Chalamet #GoldenGlobes https://t.co/9Kh6IsWbf6 pic.twitter.com/8Px3K3ioaK — emily (@realityemily) January 8, 2024

Kylie when Selena asked for a pic with Timotheepic.twitter.com/V5Z6Hxtuq2 — 💮 Jaishan (@Ik3bukur0) January 8, 2024

The internet also dug up some sweet moments of Selena and Timothee's friendship, which started years before Kylie and Timothée began dating.

Timothee and Selena being the best of friends through the years 🥰🩷🥹 pic.twitter.com/8UfNysruSf — Ꮢˏˋ°•*⁀➷ (@selqueenagmz) January 8, 2024

More Selena Gomez Golden Globe memes ...

Setting the record straight, a source told People that Selena was not gossiping about Timothée and Kylie at the Golden Globes with Taylor and Keleigh. The source claimed that Selena "never even saw or spoke to them" that night. Fortunately, the internet can crank out memes and cheeky tweets no matter what the angle is. Here are more memes about Selena's gossip session with the girls, that don't point to drama with the Dune actor and The Kardashians star.

Selena telling Taylor the Chiefs playoff game is on Peacockpic.twitter.com/McQeksGOZD — Bill Ari (@ImBillRay) January 8, 2024

Selena: Drake is a bottom.



Taylor: pic.twitter.com/WCStXVCW6h — ᴅᴀᴠɪᴅ ᴍɪɴᴀᴊ (@davidminaj9) January 8, 2024

*marked safe from feeling the need to make a meme of Selena Gomez whispering to Taylor Swift last night — Wes Gay (@wesgay) January 8, 2024

Selena said “I will never be a meme again” and yet every time she leaves the house SHE PROVIDES 10/10 MEME PERFECTION. pic.twitter.com/IOtOAPSuXK — Jordyn (@jrdync) January 8, 2024

