Distractify
Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Selena Gomez

These Memes About Selena Gomez Spilling Tea at the Golden Globes Are Everything

Selena Gomez whispering to Taylor Swift and Keleigh Sperry during the Golden Globes made meme history. Read on for the internet's best jokes.

Kelly Corbett - Author
By

Jan. 9 2024, Published 2:11 p.m. ET

selena gomez golden globe memes
Source: Twitter / @McJess, @realityemily, @davidminaj9

The 81st Golden Globes may be over, but the internet is still abuzz over the latest viral celebrity award show moment. Singer Selena Gomez seemingly had some hot gossip to share with besties Taylor Swift and Keleigh Sperry, wife of actor Miles Teller during the show. Here is a still of this now iconic and meme-d moment.

Article continues below advertisement
Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift at the 81st Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 7, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California.
Source: Getty Images

And below is a clip of Selena filling in Taylor and Keleigh on the tea. But what exactly was Selena whispering to the ladies? The internet has weighed in via memes and cheeky tweets.

Article continues below advertisement

There was speculation that Selena Gomez was talking about Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chamalet.

Immediately the internet speculated that Selena was filling in Taylor and Keleigh on an awkward moment she had with actor Timothée Chalamet, who she starred in the 2019 romantic comedy A Rainy Day in New York with.

Page Six tapped lip-reading expert Jeremy Freeman to decipher the video. “He didn’t want a picture with me. He said no," Jeremy claimed Selena whispered to the girls.

Article continues below advertisement

Keleigh then seemingly mouthed, “Timothée?” to which Selena replied with a nod. Taylor's jaw dropped at the tea, but it's unclear what her response was.

Article continues below advertisement

However, some fans made a slightly different interpretation of what Selena said. "He didn't want a picture with me. She said no," is what many other fans interpreted Selena to have said, meaning it was Kylie Jenner, Timothée's alleged girlfriend who told Selena she couldn't take a photo with Timothée.

This makes things even more murky because it implies that Kylie has a problem with Selena.

That said, the internet had a field day with these speculations. Here are some memes that capture the internet's dissection of the potential Selena, Timothée, and Kylie debacle.

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement

The internet also dug up some sweet moments of Selena and Timothee's friendship, which started years before Kylie and Timothée began dating.

Article continues below advertisement

More Selena Gomez Golden Globe memes ...

Setting the record straight, a source told People that Selena was not gossiping about Timothée and Kylie at the Golden Globes with Taylor and Keleigh. The source claimed that Selena "never even saw or spoke to them" that night.

Fortunately, the internet can crank out memes and cheeky tweets no matter what the angle is. Here are more memes about Selena's gossip session with the girls, that don't point to drama with the Dune actor and The Kardashians star.

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement

Timothy also confirmed to TMZ that there is no bad blood between him and Selena or Kylie and Selena, shutting down the rumors that Selena was talking about him to the girls.

Advertisement
More from Distractify

Selena Gomez Is Facing Backlash Thanks to Her Relationship With Benny Blanco

Timothée Chalamet Was Not Arrested, Despite What You May Have Heard Online

Are Meryl Streep and Martin Short Dating? Juicy Hollywood Rumor

Latest Selena Gomez News and Updates

    Distractify Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 Distractify. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.