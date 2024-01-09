These Memes About Selena Gomez Spilling Tea at the Golden Globes Are Everything
Selena Gomez whispering to Taylor Swift and Keleigh Sperry during the Golden Globes made meme history. Read on for the internet's best jokes.
The 81st Golden Globes may be over, but the internet is still abuzz over the latest viral celebrity award show moment. Singer Selena Gomez seemingly had some hot gossip to share with besties Taylor Swift and Keleigh Sperry, wife of actor Miles Teller during the show. Here is a still of this now iconic and meme-d moment.
And below is a clip of Selena filling in Taylor and Keleigh on the tea. But what exactly was Selena whispering to the ladies? The internet has weighed in via memes and cheeky tweets.
There was speculation that Selena Gomez was talking about Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chamalet.
Immediately the internet speculated that Selena was filling in Taylor and Keleigh on an awkward moment she had with actor Timothée Chalamet, who she starred in the 2019 romantic comedy A Rainy Day in New York with.
Page Six tapped lip-reading expert Jeremy Freeman to decipher the video. “He didn’t want a picture with me. He said no," Jeremy claimed Selena whispered to the girls.
Keleigh then seemingly mouthed, “Timothée?” to which Selena replied with a nod. Taylor's jaw dropped at the tea, but it's unclear what her response was.
However, some fans made a slightly different interpretation of what Selena said. "He didn't want a picture with me. She said no," is what many other fans interpreted Selena to have said, meaning it was Kylie Jenner, Timothée's alleged girlfriend who told Selena she couldn't take a photo with Timothée.
This makes things even more murky because it implies that Kylie has a problem with Selena.
That said, the internet had a field day with these speculations. Here are some memes that capture the internet's dissection of the potential Selena, Timothée, and Kylie debacle.
The internet also dug up some sweet moments of Selena and Timothee's friendship, which started years before Kylie and Timothée began dating.
More Selena Gomez Golden Globe memes ...
Setting the record straight, a source told People that Selena was not gossiping about Timothée and Kylie at the Golden Globes with Taylor and Keleigh. The source claimed that Selena "never even saw or spoke to them" that night.
Fortunately, the internet can crank out memes and cheeky tweets no matter what the angle is. Here are more memes about Selena's gossip session with the girls, that don't point to drama with the Dune actor and The Kardashians star.
Timothy also confirmed to TMZ that there is no bad blood between him and Selena or Kylie and Selena, shutting down the rumors that Selena was talking about him to the girls.