Selena Gomez Is Facing Backlash Thanks to Her Relationship With Benny Blanco Selena Gomez is facing a major internet backlash thanks to her relationship with Benny Blanco, but why do people hate the producer? By Joseph Allen Dec. 15 2023, Published 11:09 a.m. ET

The Gist: Selena Gomez is facing backlash over her relationship with Benny Blanco, and part of that backlash comes from speculation that Benny called her out in 2020, and from his random TikTok feud with Charlie Puth.

For the most part, though, fans just think Benny isn't good enough for Selena, and Selena has started warring with some of them in the comments as a result.

Selena Gomez has long been one of the most popular people on the internet, but the actor and singer is facing a major backlash over her relationship with producer Benny Blanco. The news that the two were dating sent shockwaves through the internet, and it has also led to plenty of commentary in the days since.

Now, as the backlash against Selena continues to grow, many are wondering why people hate Benny so much to begin with.

Why do people hate Benny Blanco?

The backlash against Selena was in part over speculation that Benny called her out in 2020, but there have been a number of strange minor incidents around Benny over the years, including a one-sided TikTok feud with Charlie Puth. In a series of videos, Benny makes fun of the "Attention" singer and tells him to "shut the f--k up."

During an interview with a Boston radio outlet, Charlie said he didn't really know what was going on. “I know just as much as you do,” he said. “I was gonna ask if you knew anything else. I thought we were friends… I still think it’s for fun, but what the hell do I know? I'm so in my head, I’m on another planet. I don’t even remember what I had for lunch yesterday if there’s not a song or a beat attached to it. My answer is, I think we were friends. I think everything’s okay?”

Fans also think he's not attractive enough for her.

In addition to the minor controversies he has been a part of, many fans simply think that Selena is too good for Benny, and they have made that known in the comments under Selena's posts. Unfortunately, Selena has been unable to resist the urge to simply log off and continue living her life, and has responded to many of the comments on her posts to let people know that she is happy with the choices she's made.

Benny has not done anything all that terrible, but Selena's reaction to the negative comments about heir relationship has soured many on the idea of them together. Things even got so bad that Selena announced she would be taking a break from social media only to return just a few hours later and continue to muck it up in the comments.