Home > Entertainment Source: Instagram/@lin_brehmerxrt Chicago's WXRT Radio Host Lin Brehmer Has Died at the Age of 68 By Tatayana Yomary Jan. 23 2023, Published 10:35 a.m. ET

Chicago radio personality Lin Brehmer, best known for hosting WXRT in the mornings, has passed away. He was 68 years old. Lin's death was announced by co-worker and friend Terri Hemmert via social media.

Article continues below advertisement

Fans of WXRT have taken to social media to share condolences to Lin’s family, but what exactly happened? What was Lin Brehmer’s cause of death? Here’s everything that we know.

Article continues below advertisement

Lin Brehmer passed away after battling prostate cancer.

On Jan. 22, 2022, at around 10 a.m., Terri took to Facebook to share that Lin had unfortunately passed early that morning, surrounded by his wife, Sarah Farr, and son, Wilson. Unfortunately, Lin endured a long battle with cancer leading up to his death. Lin has been very open about his cancer, which he revealed on Twitter in July 2022, before taking a leave for chemotherapy.

Article continues below advertisement

Lin shared that while the prostate cancer was caught and treated early, it spread to other areas, which prompted his leave. “I have been fighting prostate cancer for several years,” Lin’s statement read. “I have worked through various radiation treatments, biopsies, CT Scans, MRI's, and drug therapies."

Lin continued, "Afford me the kindness you have always shown me. I will miss spending time with you every day, but hopefully, this too will pass and one day down the down, I will announce brightly on the airwaves of 93XRT, 'It's Friday. It's great to be alive.'"

Article continues below advertisement

Lin Brehmer had a long career in the radio industry.

Folks who are familiar with the trajectory of Lin’s career are likely aware that he is a radio industry veteran with over 50 years of experience. Per Lin’s LinkedIn page, he first started his radio journey as a DJ and music director at WQBK-FM in 1977.

Article continues below advertisement

This was his first gig after graduating from Colgate University with a Bachelor of Arts in English. Lin worked his way up the radio ladder, holding various positions that include program director at KTCZ and his first job as a morning show host at WXRT starting in 1991.

Article continues below advertisement

While Lin held down the morning host gig, he also sprinkled his magic as a midday DJ at Audacy, Inc. starting October 1984 and a midday host at Chicago Entercom's 93XRT starting in February 2020.

We are devastated to hear of the passing of Lin Brehmer. Lin was such a good friend to Old Town School over the years: emcee for many Blue Jean Gala events, reading (and often rewriting) our ad copy, a long-time member, and super-supporter of all things music. pic.twitter.com/OX9a3242WG — Old Town School (@oldtownschool) January 22, 2023