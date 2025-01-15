Irish Singer and Actress Linda Nolan Dies at 65 — A Look at Her Net Worth and Legacy Linda Nolan accumulated the bulk of her wealth through her music and acting career. By Allison DeGrushe Published Jan. 15 2025, 12:34 p.m. ET Source: YouTube

In the early hours of Jan. 15, 2025, Irish singer Linda Nolan died at age 65. She had been hospitalized at Blackpool Victoria Hospital in England with double pneumonia, where she fell into a coma and tragically never woke up.

Linda rose to fame in the mid-1970s as a member of the successful girl group The Nolans alongside her sisters Anne, Denise, Maureen, Bernie, and Coleen. She later made a name for herself as an actress and TV personality. As we remember Linda Nolan's remarkable life and legacy, many are curious about her net worth. Here's what you need to know.

What was Linda Nolan's net worth?

Although public details on Linda Nolan's net worth are extremely limited, Celebrity-Birthdays.com estimates that she was worth approximately $5 million at the time of her death. As expected, much of Linda's wealth was likely amassed through her successful career in music and acting.

As previously mentioned, Linda rose to fame as a member of the popular girl group The Nolans in 1974, along with her sisters Anne, Denise, Maureen, Bernie, and Coleen. During her time with the group, Linda toured with Frank Sinatra in 1975 and won the Tokyo Music Festival in 1981.

Linda Nolan Singer, actress, TV personality Net worth: $5 million Linda Nolan was an Irish singer, actress, and TV personality. She rose to fame as a member of the girl group The Nolans in 1974, along with her sisters Anne, Denise, Maureen, Bernie, and Coleen. Beyond music, Linda found success in both theater and television. Birthdate: Feb. 23, 1959 Birthplace: Dublin, Ireland Date of death: Jan. 15, 2025 Mother: Maureen Nolan (1926-2007) Father: Tommy Nolan (1925-1998) Siblings: Tommy, Anne, Denise, Maureen, Brian, Bernie (1960-2013), Coleen Marriages: Brian Hudson​​ (m. 1981; died 2007)

The Nolans also achieved massive success, scoring seven UK Top 20 hits between 1979 and 1982. Some of their most memorable tracks include "I'm in the Mood for Dancing," "Gotta Pull Myself Together," "Who's Gonna Rock You," "Attention to Me," and "Chemistry."

As of now, The Nolans are considered one of the best-selling girl groups in the world. They became the first Irish act to sell over a million records globally and went on to sell a total of 30 million albums. Clearly, Linda enjoyed a comfortable financial lifestyle during the peak of their success.

It’s with great sadness that we announce the passing of beloved Linda Nolan. She faced incurable cancer with courage, grace & determination, inspiring millions.



Surrounded by family, she passed peacefully. A pop icon and beacon of hope, Linda will never be forgotten ❤️ pic.twitter.com/f1mUJTOzyP — The Nolans (@The_Nolans) January 15, 2025

Linda left The Nolans in December 1983 and went on to support Gene Pitney during his 1984 U.K. tour before focusing on musical theater. She enjoyed an eight-season residency as the lead in Maggie May's at Blackpool's Central Pier. Linda also starred in productions such as Rosie O'Grady's, Blood Brothers, Prisoner: Cell Block H – The Musical, Menopause The Musical, and Rumpy Pumpy!