Irish Singer and Actress Linda Nolan Dies at 65 — A Look at Her Net Worth and Legacy
Linda Nolan accumulated the bulk of her wealth through her music and acting career.
In the early hours of Jan. 15, 2025, Irish singer Linda Nolan died at age 65. She had been hospitalized at Blackpool Victoria Hospital in England with double pneumonia, where she fell into a coma and tragically never woke up.
Linda rose to fame in the mid-1970s as a member of the successful girl group The Nolans alongside her sisters Anne, Denise, Maureen, Bernie, and Coleen. She later made a name for herself as an actress and TV personality.
As we remember Linda Nolan's remarkable life and legacy, many are curious about her net worth. Here's what you need to know.
What was Linda Nolan's net worth?
Although public details on Linda Nolan's net worth are extremely limited, Celebrity-Birthdays.com estimates that she was worth approximately $5 million at the time of her death. As expected, much of Linda's wealth was likely amassed through her successful career in music and acting.
As previously mentioned, Linda rose to fame as a member of the popular girl group The Nolans in 1974, along with her sisters Anne, Denise, Maureen, Bernie, and Coleen. During her time with the group, Linda toured with Frank Sinatra in 1975 and won the Tokyo Music Festival in 1981.
Linda Nolan
Singer, actress, TV personality
Net worth: $5 million
Linda Nolan was an Irish singer, actress, and TV personality. She rose to fame as a member of the girl group The Nolans in 1974, along with her sisters Anne, Denise, Maureen, Bernie, and Coleen. Beyond music, Linda found success in both theater and television.
Birthdate: Feb. 23, 1959
Birthplace: Dublin, Ireland
Date of death: Jan. 15, 2025
Mother: Maureen Nolan (1926-2007)
Father: Tommy Nolan (1925-1998)
Siblings: Tommy, Anne, Denise, Maureen, Brian, Bernie (1960-2013), Coleen
Marriages: Brian Hudson (m. 1981; died 2007)
The Nolans also achieved massive success, scoring seven UK Top 20 hits between 1979 and 1982. Some of their most memorable tracks include "I'm in the Mood for Dancing," "Gotta Pull Myself Together," "Who's Gonna Rock You," "Attention to Me," and "Chemistry."
As of now, The Nolans are considered one of the best-selling girl groups in the world. They became the first Irish act to sell over a million records globally and went on to sell a total of 30 million albums. Clearly, Linda enjoyed a comfortable financial lifestyle during the peak of their success.
Linda left The Nolans in December 1983 and went on to support Gene Pitney during his 1984 U.K. tour before focusing on musical theater.
She enjoyed an eight-season residency as the lead in Maggie May's at Blackpool's Central Pier. Linda also starred in productions such as Rosie O'Grady's, Blood Brothers, Prisoner: Cell Block H – The Musical, Menopause The Musical, and Rumpy Pumpy!
In addition to her theater work, Linda made appearances on British game shows like Blankety Blank, Celebrity Pressure Pad, and Pointless Celebrities. In 2014, she competed in Season 13 of Celebrity Big Brother, finishing in eighth place.
In her later years, Linda reunited with her sisters for several comeback performances as The Nolans, which most definitely brought a few solid paychecks.