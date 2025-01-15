What Is Eva Longoria’s Net Worth? The Shocking Fortune Behind Her Hollywood Success From 'Desperate Housewives' scandals to building an empire, Eva Longoria’s journey from starlet to mogul is nothing short of iconic. By Amy Coleman Published Jan. 15 2025, 10:35 a.m. ET Source: MEGA

From the red carpets of Hollywood to boardrooms and beyond, Eva Longoria has done it all. Her journey from a breakout TV star to a multi-hyphenate powerhouse is nothing short of impressive. Becoming a household name on Desperate Housewives was just the beginning. Sure, Gabrielle Solis was iconic, but Eva took her success to the next level with producing gigs, directing projects, and even dabbling in business. It’s safe to say she’s been busy.

The actress, producer, and entrepreneur has spent years building an empire through her many talents, from acting to her own tequila brand, and even giving back to the community. With her wearing so many hats, it’s no wonder people are wondering what Eva Longoria’s net worth truly is.

What is Eva Longoria’s net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Eva’s net worth is estimated to be $80 million, thanks to her successful career and ventures outside of Hollywood. After Desperate Housewives, she transitioned into producing, taking on roles behind the scenes with shows like Devious Maids.

Eva Longoria Actress, Author, Businesswoman, Director, Humanitarian, Producer Net worth: $80 million Eva Longoria has been a Hollywood powerhouse since her breakout as Gabrielle Solis on Desperate Housewives. Beyond acting, she’s built a tequila brand, authored cookbooks, produced hit shows, and championed causes empowering Latinas. Birthdate: March 15, 1975 Birthplace: Corpus Christi, Texas Birth name: Eva Jacqueline Longoria Father: Enrique Longoria Jr. Mother: Ella Eva Mireles Marriages: Tyler Christopher (m. 2002; div. 2004)​, Tony Parker (m. 2007; div. 2011), José Bastón (m. 2016) Children: Santiago Enrique Bastón (b. 2018) Education: Texas A&M University-Kingsville (BS), California State University, Northridge (MA)

Eva’s financial success didn’t happen overnight. With a career spanning decades and multiple industries, she is proof that hard work and smart decisions can lead to major rewards.

Eva’s not just building an empire — she’s redefining what it means to be a Hollywood powerhouse. From tequila to cookbooks, she’s turned her passions into profit, proving there’s nothing she can’t do. And while her success speaks volumes, it’s her heart for giving back that truly sets her apart.

Eva Longoria’s philanthropy reflects her passion for giving back.

Eva’s success isn’t just about the glitz and glamour; she's got a heart as big as her achievements. Through the Eva Longoria Foundation, she’s been empowering Latinas by opening doors to education and entrepreneurship, giving countless women a chance to thrive. According to Today, In 2006, she also started Eva’s Heroes, an organization that helps San Antonians who have intellectual disabilities, in honor of her sister Liza who has down syndrome.

In January 2025, she stepped up in a major way, donating to the Los Angeles wildfire relief efforts. She initially pledged to match $50,000 in donations to the charity This Is About Humanity. This already impressive amount was later increased to $1 million, per The Hollywood Reporter.

In March of 2024, PRNewswire announced Eva was awarded the Jeff Bezos $50 million Courage and Civility Award. This award gives her $50 million to allocate to charities of her choice and her first donation is to help Los Angeles wildfire recovery. It’s just one example of how she uses her influence to support communities in need, proving that for Eva, true success is about making a real difference.

Eva’s net worth is the result of smart decisions, hard work, and a little bit of spice (maybe literally, thanks to her tequila and cookbook). From her breakout role on Desperate Housewives to building an empire, she’s proven that she’s not just a pretty face — she’s unstoppable.