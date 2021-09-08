Where Is Clinton Investigation Whistleblower Linda Tripp Now?By Anna Garrison
Sep. 8 2021, Published 5:47 p.m. ET
Ryan Murphy's latest television miniseries, American Crime Story: Impeachment, focuses on the 1998 impeachment of President Bill Clinton and his affair with then-intern Monica Lewinsky. But there were other key members of the Clinton investigation, including whistleblower Linda Tripp.
Where is Linda Tripp now? And who did she work for before the Clinton administration? Keep reading for everything we know about the real-life history behind Sarah Paulson's character.
So, where is Linda Tripp now?
In 2020, NPR reported that Linda Tripp had passed away at the age of 70 after a battle with pancreatic cancer. According to Us Weekly, Linda revealed she had breast cancer in 2003, but had seemingly gone into remission. Her death in 2020 was met with mixed reactions from those who had been critical of her, but Monica Lewinsky tweeted only positive thoughts when she heard Linda was on her deathbed.
"No matter the past, upon hearing that Linda Tripp is very seriously ill, I hope for her recovery,” Monica tweeted. “I can’t imagine how difficult this is for her family."
In 2017, Linda told Page Six that no matter what projects were made about the Clinton impeachment case, she hoped that Monica and Bill would both be portrayed correctly. "It’s unlikely they’ll show Bill Clinton as a predator exploiting a willing young girl. She consented. She instigated. But she was a kid," she said. "I hope [the producers] do her justice because she’s a lovely, intelligent girl — just lacking a moral compass."
According to Daily Mail, Linda is survived by a husband and daughter who were by her side at her passing. Her family did not hold funeral services due to COVID-19 precautions.
Who did Linda Tripp work for? She was a member of both the George H. W. Bush and Bill Clinton administrations.
Before she had even met former President Bill Clinton, Linda Tripp worked for President George H. W. Bush. She was able to keep her job when Bill took office in 1993, but during the summer of 1994, senior White House aides reportedly wanted Linda removed. The government employee was put to work in the public affairs office at the Pentagon instead, and received a salary raise of $20,000.
While being moved to the public affairs office upset Linda, she found solace in a new companion at the Pentagon: then-intern Monica Lewinsky. Monica confided in Linda about her relationship with the former president, and wrote in her 2018 book, The Clinton Affair, "I felt so deflated and so desperate. And those were the conditions, along with some other things, that led to me confiding in Linda Tripp."
Linda encouraged Monica to document her affair and began recording their conversations.
Linda later turned in her recordings to independent counsel Kenneth Starr in exchange for immunity from prosecution for wiretapping. Linda also informed Kenneth of the infamous navy blue dress Monica had in her possession, which she had convinced Monica not to dry clean as she had originally intended.
In the FX show, Linda Tripp is played by Sarah Paulson. The casting choice has already caused some controversy due to the fact that Sarah is wearing a fat suit, and fans would rather see a more weight-appropriate actress.
