TikTok Star Lindsey Ball Has Reportedly Passed Away From the Coronavirus

Adam Schlesinger, Floyd Cardoz, Andrew Jack, and Mark Blum are among those who have lost their lives to the virus. It has also been reported that TikTok star and internet personality Lindsey Ball has passed away from complications due to the coronavirus. The news was confirmed by her sister in a Facebook post, and Lindsey had thousands of followers and millions of likes on the video app.

Who is Lindsey Ball from TikTok? Read on to find out more about her history on the app, and her passing.