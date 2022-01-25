Meet 'Tough Love With Hilary Farr' Designer Lindsey Lustrino

On Tough Love With Hilary Farr, beloved host Hilary Farr finds solutions to the disorganization and clutter that are causing larger issues in the lives of homeowners. In the first episode of her new show, Hilary meets Jaclyn and Ryan, who live in what is essentially a tiny home.

“It looks like a gingerbread house,” says design team member Lindsey Lustrino. And that’s exactly the kind of dry humor that fans have come to expect from Lindsey on the series.