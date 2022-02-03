Lisa E Has a Troubled Past on 'My 600-Lb Life'

Spoiler warning: This article contains spoilers for the Feb. 2, 2022 episode of My 600-lb Life.

The biggest issue plaguing the participants from My 600-lb Life is often motivation. However, when it comes to Lisa E. in the Feb. 2, 2022 episode, she has plenty of that to go around. At 637 pounds, she wants to lose weight so she can be mobile and do simple things like mopping the floor again. Plus, she wants to have a better relationship with her longtime boyfriend, Randy, who is also her caregiver.