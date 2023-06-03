Home > Entertainment Does Lisa "Left Eye" Lopes Have Kids? Here's a Look Into the Late Singer's Family Does Lisa "Left Eye" Lopes have any kids? Here is a look into the personal life of the TLC icon, including if she has any siblings. By Je'Kayla Crawford Jun. 3 2023, Published 12:51 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

One of the key performers of the '90s popular music group TLC was the late singer Lisa "Left Eye" Lopes. As she tragically passed in 2002 when she was only 30 years old, fans are wondering if there is anyone in her family to carry on her legacy.

Does "Left Eye" have any kids? Are her children in the entertainment industry? Does she have any siblings? Here is what we know about her family.

Does Lisa "Left Eye" Lopes have kids who survived her?

Lisa was the proud mother of two children, both via adoption. She adopted a boy named Jamal Lopes (12 years old at the time of adoption) and a girl named Snow Lopes (8 years old at the time of adoption). The story behind how she ended up adopting her daughter was featured in the emotional documentary The Last Days of Left Eye.

There is not too much public information regarding her children. Neither have public social media accounts and both seem to stay out of the spotlight, unless they have legally changed their names and are going by something different.

As both of her adopted children lead seemingly private lives, it is unclear whether or not Lisa has any grandchildren or great-grandchildren to carry on her legacy.

Lisa "Left Eye" Lopes also might have a god-daughter.

It's been reported that singer-songwriter Star Martin is a god-daughter of Lisa. The singer's Spotify bio reads, "With Beyoncé as her inspiration and Lisa 'Left Eye' Lopes of TLC as her mentor/God Mom, Star based her lyrical approach on three tenants: authenticity, experience, and heritage." Meanwhile, Star has not released music since 2018. But, she still actively posts on her Instagram page as a hairstylist.

Lisa "Left Eye" Lopes also has two siblings.

Lisa has two siblings: Ronald Lopes Jr. and Raina "Reigndrop" Lopes. While Ronald stays out of the public eye, "Reigndrop" has been very vocal about her sister's legacy on her Instagram.

She said in a 2022 interview that, "[What] I want the world to remember most is Lisa’s spirit. She was a giver. She loved to help the underdog. It’s like, if people weren’t drawn to you, she would be drawn to you just because of the fact that she just always saw something in you that other people didn’t.”

The sister of the late music icon also revealed that the family still has unreleased music from Lisa, which they plan to release in the future. “We do have some unreleased music. We will release it. I’m not sure if it’s going to be with an album, but we’ll definitely get it out for sure," she said.