Lisa McVey Was Kidnapped by a Serial Killer When She Was Only 17 — Where Is She Now?

"I'm a survivor and a warrior," Lisa McVey (now Lisa McVey Noland) told FOX 13 in 2019. "There's no victim here."

Lisa was abducted by Bobby Joe Long in 1984 when she was 17 years old. She is thought to be the only person to survive the harrowing encounter with the notorious serial killer who kidnapped, raped, and murdered at least 10 women before his execution in May 2019. Having convinced Long to let her go, she turned to the police for help. So, where is Lisa now?