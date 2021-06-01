These Are the Ravishing Locations Where Netflix's 'Ragnarok' Was Filmed

Starring Skam alumni like David Stakston, Herman Tømmeraas, and Theresa Frostad Eggesbø, the Norwegian-language Netflix series captures the conflict between a high schooler and the all too powerful Jutul family. So, where was Ragnarok filmed?

Created by Adam Price and produced by SAM Productions, Ragnarok mixes the elements of a coming-of-age drama with motifs borrowed from Norse mythology and topics at the heart of the fight against the climate crisis.

These are the locations where Netflix's 'Ragnarok' was filmed.

Unlike Thor: Ragnarok, which was predominantly filmed in Australia and the U.S., Netflix's Ragnarok was shot in Odda, a port town in Norway. In the series, the idyllic small town is referred to as Edda.

The charming small town is best known for its proximity to the Folgefonna National Park and glaciers like the Folgefonna or the Buarbreen. Its hiking trails and beautiful sights make Odda a popular tourist destination. What's more, the town is surrounded by waterfalls like the Vidfossen.

Season 1 of Ragnarok revolves around Magne's (David Stakston) attempts to come to terms with his destiny and learn to use his powers. Meanwhile, Season 2 shifts the focus slightly to offer a more in-depth exploration of Magne's fight to prevent the Ragnarok, i.e. the end of days. To save the world from entering into a state of unmediated destruction — in Norse mythology, Ragnarok refers to the end of Gods and men — Magne has to pick up the battle against the evil Jutul family with renewed resolve.

Some fans believe that Laurits, Magne's brother (Jonas Strand Gravli) in the series could be based on Loki's figure. Much like the trickster god of Norse mythology, Laurits enjoys pulling tricks. Season 2 of Ragnarok takes a new look at the brothers' relationship, shedding more light on the impact it has on Magne's fight against the Jutul family.

According to Atlas of Wonders, the high school scenes featured in Ragnarok were filmed at the Odda Ungdomsskole, the high school that's a short walk away from the Odda Stadium, a local sports center in Odda, Norway. As the outlet postulates, the exterior shots depicting the luxury home of the shamelessly wealthy — and equally corrupt — Jutul family were likely filmed at the Trolltunga apartments Viking Haug, a hotel that looks directly onto the Sandvinvatnet lake in Norway.

Meanwhile, the scenes depicting the Jutul Industries complex, the company criticized for causing water pollution and creating lasting environmental damage, were reportedly filmed at the Boliden Odda.

The Boliden Odda is a zinc smelter and zinc alloy producer that previously came under scrutiny for discharging waste directly onto the nearby fjord, the Sørfjorden. Boliden Odda adopted an environmentally conscious strategy in the 1980s, storing waste in caverns instead, they state on their official website. According to Atlas of Wonders, several buildings featured in the background of the series might have been built in Dragestil ("Dragon Style").