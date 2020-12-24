Amid Buddy Valastro's Recovery, His Wife, Lisa, Revealed Her Own Health Problems

It's been a hard year for the Cake Boss family. In September 2020, Buddy Valastro had an accident in his home's bowling alley. The emergency was documented in a recent two-hour special on TLC, titled Buddy Valastro: Road to Recovery. The special details how Buddy accidentally got his hand stuck behind the bowling alley and part of the machinery had pierced it. Many of his family members were worried the accident could result in him losing his hand.

Buddy required surgery to have the piece removed and the nerves in his hand fixed, though he still has limited mobility, preventing him from going back to work in his bakery.

But Buddy wasn't the only one to have health problems in 2020. His wife, Lisa, also revealed during the special that she had been facing some issues, including an increased risk for breast cancer, and had to start discussing potential treatment options during Buddy's recovery.