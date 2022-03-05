‘Stolen by Their Father’ Shows How Lizbeth Meredith Got Her Daughters Back

Grey's Anatomy alum Sarah Drew plays Lizabeth in Stolen by Their Father — opposite Kimonas Kouris as her kidnapping ex — and the actress recently discussed the role with The List.

“I really did look at what was going on in the story, and I read up a little bit about Lizbeth and about her story, and I was completely blown away by her courage and determination in the face of so many obstacles to get her girls back,” she said. “That’s how I prepared.”