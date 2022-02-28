Abby Hernandez Executive-Produced a Lifetime Movie About Her Own Kidnapping

In a new interview with KGET, Abby said it was hard to relive the trauma of being abducted as a teen, but she wanted to share her story through the movie so that viewers are aware of the dangers of the real world.

“I don’t feel as scared anymore,” she explained. “Obviously, it’s a weird experience to have this happen in the first place. And then to have it made into a movie is obviously like an even weirder experience. But ultimately, I did find it healing in a weird way just to have it out there.”