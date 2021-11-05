Katie Beers, Who Was Held Captive at Age 10, Discusses Cleo Smith’s Kidnapping

In response to Cleo’s rescue, Inside Edition interviewed Katie Beers, now 33, who was also kidnapped as a young girl. “My God, how devastating for her [and] her family, but [I'm] so grateful that she had a happy ending," Beers said in a live interview. She explained how remaining hopeful in a harrowing situation is crucial for survival.

Beers reflected on when she was kidnapped at age 10. "I was able to watch the news, I understood a little bit of what was going on in the outside world," she explained. "And I’ve always said that if the media stopped reporting on my story I think I might have given up hope, and then that might have made me think that my family had given up hope that I would ever be found."

As Beers summed it up, “Once you turn to being negative, you’re not going to be able to survive."