Lifetime Brings Back ‘Highway to Heaven’ in New TV Movie Reboot

Lifetime Brings Back ‘Highway to Heaven’ in New TV Movie RebootBy Devan McGuinness
Nov. 6 2021, Published 4:06 p.m. ET
Love them or hate them, Lifetime television movies are here to stay. They’re cheesy, yes. But they’re also romantic down to every level, even the production.
The latest is a reboot that re-introduces us to an old story and the location where Highway to Heaven was filmed adds to the beauty of it all.
The original NBC Highway to Heaven television show was filmed in several locations, including California and Arizona. But where was the Lifetime reboot of Highway to Heaven filmed? Not California.
Where was ‘Highway to Heaven’ filmed?
The new reboot of Highway to Heaven is slightly different than the NBC predecessor in a few ways, including where the production took place. While there’s not a whole lot of details available about the behind-the-scenes happenings of the movie, we have heard a few things, including the filming location.
In true Lifetime fashion, the location of the story – and the backdrop of the actual location – are typically intertwined into the story. The location is almost like its own character in these movies.
The history and energy, whether it’s a small, quaint town or a large busy city, really sets the stage for the emotions behind the story. And Highway to Heaven is no different.
The storyline is really personal, so having the backdrop of Nashville, Tennessee help set the story really works. The film’s production took place entirely in Nashville because it allowed for several locations that are both historic with that modern-day suburban living, which is perfect for the family-centered story.
What is Lifetime’s ‘Highway to Heaven’ movie about?
The film centers on a high school boy named Cody (Ben Daon) who recently lost his mother and has been trying to navigate his way through the grief, along with his dad, Jeff (Robert Moloney), and his aunt Vanessa (Victoria Bidewell).
The stars aligned in the right way for the family after Cody’s junior high school principal Bruce Banks (Barry Watson) hires a temporary school counselor named Angela (Jill Scott).
Angela coming into their lives was exactly what the family needed at the time because Angela wasn’t just a counselor. She’s an angel – like an actual angel – who was sent to help this family through their loss.
“Whether they’re facing it and holding it in, or just trying to struggle their way through, this is when Angela comes through,” Jill said of her character in the new reboot.
Lifetime’s Highway to Heaven is a reboot of 1980s NBC TV show.
The original series which aired on NBC between 1984 and 1989 was very successful with more than 100 episodes before the series went off air. It starred Michael Landon as Jonathan Smith, the angel who was sent to Earth to help people who were struggling.
The new reboot wants to keep the same vibe of encouragement and hope while tackling the issues with “sensitivity, joy, and humor,” Lifetime states.
The premiere of Highway to Heaven airs Nov. 6 at 8/7c on Lifetime.