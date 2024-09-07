Home > Entertainment > Music > Lizzo Where Are the Dancers from 'Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls' Now? "I wasn’t expecting to still get booked by Lizzo and her team," wrote one of the competitors as she looked back at her career. By Alex West Published Sept. 7 2024, 2:00 a.m. ET Source: Prime Video

Pop sensation Lizzo created opportunities for dancers on the rise when she created the show Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls, a reality competition show where individuals attempted to gain a spot on the musician's dance team. She decided to scout for her backup dancers while filming the show for Prime Video, allowing fans to take a peek into the behind-the-scenes and add a new element of excitement to her subsequent tour.

Article continues below advertisement

The show saw dancers go head-to-head as they hoped to snag a coveted spot on the team. Those individuals went through supportive and emotional journeys as the show featured less-than-average catty drama. After the show, the winners joined her dance crew and were welcomed warmly by fans. However, the crew at large hasn't been heard from in over a year after a farewell post on Instagram signifying the end of the tour. Where are they now?

Jayla Sullivan

Source: INSTAGRAM/@jaylarosepdx

Jayla Sullivan is vocally thankful for her time on the show. "Post show having the opportunities to travel, dance, present at awards is living out my dreams. @lizzobeeating saw something in me and took a chance on a plus-sized trans woman where so many people easily would have said no. I cannot thank her enough, I love you!" she wrote on Instagram.

Article continues below advertisement

As she noted, Jayla continued to see success as new opportunities came into her life. She's had a multitude of modeling moments and creates YouTube series as well, mostly surrounding dancing.

Article continues below advertisement

Sydney Bell

Sydney Bell really popped off on TikTok after the show. She's continued dancing as she curates her social media feed and leaned into all things influencer. Sydney even got to do a bit of modeling, too, partnering with Nyx Cosmetics in an advertising campaign.

Article continues below advertisement

Charity Holloway

Charity Holloway was excited to make her first booking after the show when she filmed "If You Love Me" for iHeartRadio. She explained on Instagram that Lizzo extended her the invite, writing, "This was my first booking after filming the show, and it came unexpectedly! In my mind, since I didn’t make it on tour, I wasn’t expecting to still get booked by Lizzo and her team. But look at God!"

Article continues below advertisement

Arianna Davis

Arianna Davis geeked out on Instagram when Beyonce noticed her. It was crazy enough to be able to connect with Lizzo, but ... Beyonce?! Outside of the fangirl world, Arianna continues to make her way professionally and has spent some time working on her songwriting, including a tune called "Cross in the Grass."

Article continues below advertisement

Ashley Williams

Ashley Williams stayed active in the dance community, including snagging a spot as a guest judge for the Detroit Pistons Dancers. She's also fully embraced social media, creating content beyond just dancing as she dabbles with lifestyle and makeup videos.

Article continues below advertisement

Asia Banks

Asia Banks's confidence is still radiating. She continues to grow her audience on Instagram and TikTok through her dancing videos. "It really means a lot to have an ongoing support system in a career field that people don’t take serious, so thank y’all for believing in me and my craft!" she wrote on Instagram.

Article continues below advertisement

Kiara Mooring

Kiara Mooring's talents expand beyond just dancing. The star is also a choreographer and model. Since the show, Kiara moved out to Los Angeles to pursue her dreams. She wrote on Instagram, "It’s been a long time coming! I have no idea what’s in store for me."

Article continues below advertisement

Moesha Perez

Meosha Perez appeared on MTV's Wild n' Out. Plus, she's spent a bit of time focusing on her other passion ... fashion! The star also keeps up with her dancing and stays active on social media.

Article continues below advertisement

Isabel Jones

Isabel Jones is running a Kpop Dance Class which she is very excited about. Since the show, Isabel has been popping off on social media with her dancing videos and highly curated Instagram feed.

Article continues below advertisement

Jasmine Morrison

The fabulous Jasmine Morrison popped her resume straight on her social media as she looks to grow her career. According to the document, she's made appearances on MTV and Netflix. Now, she's ready to start teaching and workshopping as she continues to love dance.

Article continues below advertisement

Crystal Williams