Who Is Jerome and Did He Thank Lizzo Later? Here's What We Know About the Mysterious Man

Jerome is a "poor little baby," with a "pretty face," an "ugly a–s," and a tendency to send "photos with smileys and hearts" at 2 a.m. — reveals the lyrics of the Lizzo anthem.

The singer, songwriter, and all-round goddess wrote several songs taking revenge on fickle men with emotional baggage, but it was Jerome that ignited listeners' imagination the most.

We set out to investigate: Who is this mysterious man? What's the meaning behind Lizzo's "Jerome"?