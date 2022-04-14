Are you sitting down? Good. Because a new theory about the loch ness monster is sending us into a spiral.

To review, the Loch Ness Monster is a mythical animal, dubbed Nessie, that allegedly lives in Loch Ness, a large freshwater lake near Inverness, Scotland. Per History.com, there are accounts left of Nessie sightings that date back to 1,500 years ago. Yet, to this day, the evidence supporting Nessie's existence is scarce.